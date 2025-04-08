LAG-3 Targeting Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight Report 2030: Insight on 35+ LAG-3 Targeted Therapies In Clinical Trials

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAG-3 Targeting Therapy Market, Drug Dosage, Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global LAG-3 Targeting Therapy Market, Drug Dosage, Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report Findings & Highlights:

Global LAG-3 Targeting Therapies Market Opportunity By 2030: > USD 4 Billion

Global & Regional Market Insight

Approved Drug Global & Regional Sales Analysis

Approved LAG-3 Drug Dosing, Pricing & Sales Insight

Global LAG3 Inhibitors clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication and Phase

Insight On More Than 35 LAG-3 Targeted Therapies In Clinical Trials

Expected Completion Time For Key Drugs In Clinical Trials

The potential of LAG-3 targeting therapy to treat a number of ailments, particularly cancer, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory diseases, has attracted a lot of attention to the global market. An immune checkpoint receptor called lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) is essential for controlling immune responses. As a result, a number of treatments have been developed to modify LAG-3 activity, either by activation, depletion, or inhibition, each with unique therapeutic uses. The most popular strategy among them is LAG-3 inhibition, but LAG-3 activation and depletion, both of which were developed by Immutep, are also becoming more popular.

In this market, LAG-3 inhibition is still the most popular therapeutic strategy because it aims to improve the immune system's capacity to recognize and eliminate cancer cells. The approach primarily involves the use of monoclonal antibodies, which are intended to inhibit the LAG-3 receptor, effectively maximizing T-cells to attack tumor cells. Bispecific antibodies, such as ZGGS-15, which targets both TIGIT and LAG-3, represent an upcoming and innovative class of therapies. Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals' ZGGS-15 is specifically designed to treat solid tumors. Bispecific antibodies have the potential to increase the effectiveness of immune therapies by simultaneously targeting two immune checkpoint pathways, particularly for complex conditions like solid tumors that are typically more difficult to treat.

In addition to cancer, researchers are also looking into how LAG-3 targeting might be used to treat autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Although research in this area is still in its early stages, there is also mounting evidence that suggests LAG-3 modulation may have therapeutic benefits in microbial diseases. The main focus, however, is still on cancer treatment, especially in the context of immunotherapy, where LAG-3 inhibition is thought to be a means of overcoming immune suppression brought on by tumors.

The drug Opdualag, which combines the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody nivolumab with the anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody relatlimab, is a significant success story in this field. Approved in 2022, Opdualag's revenue surpassed US$ 250 million that year, and in 2024, it exceeded US$ 900 million. This remarkable expansion indicates a promising future for similar treatments and reflects the growing acceptance of LAG-3 targeting therapies in the oncology market.

More than 35 LAG-3 targeting candidates are presently undergoing clinical development, demonstrating the expansive interest and continuous innovation in this area. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a major player in this market thanks to Fianlimab, one of its lead candidates. Fianlimab, which is presently undergoing Phase 3 trials, is being evaluated for a number of cancer indications and could have considerable effects on the treatment environment. Immutep's IMP-761, a first-in-class LAG-3 agonist, is another exciting candidate. IMP-761 is being tested for safety and effectiveness in humans in early phase trials, after which, the treatment will be expanded to autoimmune disorders.

Thus, the increasing number of clinical trials and the expanding therapeutic indications for LAG-3 targeting therapies indicate this market is positioned for substantial growth in the coming years. The amalgamation of monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, along with the ongoing pursuit of LAG-3 agonism and depletion, presents a wide array of potential treatments that could revolutionize the management of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and beyond. LAG-3 targeted therapies are anticipated to become increasingly essential in immuno-oncology and other immune-related disorders as research advances, propelling additional market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to LAG-3 Targeting Therapies

1.1 LAG-3 As Therapeutic Target

1.2 LAG-3 Targeting Therapies - Mechanism Of Action

1.3 LAG-3 Targeting Approaches

2. Combination Strategies For LAG-3 Targeting Therapies

3. Global LAG-3 Targeting Therapy Market Scenario

3.1 Current Market Outlook

3.2 Future Market Outlook

4. LAG-3 Targeting Therapy Market Regional Analysis

4.1 US

4.2 EU

4.3 China

4.4 Australia

4.5 UK

4.6 Japan

4.7 Canada

4.8 South Korea

5. LAG-3 Targeting Therapy - Development Trends By Indication

5.1 Cancer

5.1.1 Lymphoma

5.1.2 Melanoma

5.1.3 Lung Cancer

5.1.4 Gastrointestinal Cancers

5.1.5 Head & Neck Cancer

5.2 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

5.3 Microbial Infections

6. Opdualag (Nivolumab & Relatlimab) - Overview, Pricing, Dosing & Sales Analysis

6.1 Overview & Patent Insight

6.2 Pricing & Dosing

6.3 Sales Insight

7. Global LAG-3 Targeting Therapies Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 By Phase

7.2 By Country

7.3 By Company

7.4 By Indication

7.5 By Priority Status

7.6 Patient Segment

8. Global LAG3 Targeting Therapies clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase I

8.4 Phase I/II

8.5 Phase II

8.6 Phase II/III

8.7 Phase III

9. Marketed LAG-3 Inhibitor Clinical Insight

10. Global LAG-3 Targeting Therapy Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Drivers

10.2 Market Challenges

11. Competitive Landscape

ABL Bio

Agenus

Akeso Biopharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

EpimAb Biotherapeutics

F-star Therapeutics

Immutep

Innovent Biologics

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Y-Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdek0f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.