KLÉPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MARCH 31, 2025

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MARCH 31, 2025(1)

Paris – April 8, 2025

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF MARCH 31, 2025

Date 03/31/2025 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 286,861,172 Total number of voting rights

Number of theoretical voting rights(2) 286,861,172 Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 285,837,337





AGENDA

April 24, 2025

July 08, 2025

July 09, 2025 Annual General Meeting

First quarter 2025 trading update (before market opening)

Ex-dividend date for the final dividend



Record date for the final dividend July 10, 2025 Final dividend payment INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS



Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com





(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of March 31, 2025, Klépierre SA owns 1,023,835 of its own shares.

(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

