Nanterre, April 08th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 02/04/2025 FR0000125486 64 396 117,825300 XPAR VINCI 02/04/2025 FR0000125486 32 568 117,834400 CEUX VINCI 02/04/2025 FR0000125486 11 036 117,756000 TQEX VINCI 03/04/2025 FR0000125486 67 398 117,503800 XPAR VINCI 03/04/2025 FR0000125486 28 316 117,521100 CEUX VINCI 03/04/2025 FR0000125486 11 433 117,575200 TQEX VINCI 04/04/2025 FR0000125486 90 132 113,701600 XPAR VINCI 04/04/2025 FR0000125486 38 683 113,871100 CEUX VINCI 04/04/2025 FR0000125486 7 783 114,591200 TQEX TOTAL 351 745 116,1667

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

