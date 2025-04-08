Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025

Nanterre, April 08th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI02/04/2025FR000012548664 396117,825300XPAR
VINCI02/04/2025FR000012548632 568117,834400CEUX
VINCI02/04/2025FR000012548611 036117,756000TQEX
VINCI03/04/2025FR000012548667 398117,503800XPAR
VINCI03/04/2025FR000012548628 316117,521100CEUX
VINCI03/04/2025FR000012548611 433117,575200TQEX
VINCI04/04/2025FR000012548690 132113,701600XPAR
VINCI04/04/2025FR000012548638 683113,871100CEUX
VINCI04/04/2025FR00001254867 783114,591200TQEX
      
  TOTAL351 745116,1667 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

