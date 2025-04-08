RegEd Launches Licensing Essentials, a New Managed Services Solution Tailored to the Needs of Growing Insurance Firms

Raleigh, NC, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of compliance, licensing, and credentialing solutions to the financial services industry, today announced the launch of RegEd Managed Services Licensing Essentials, a turnkey outsourced solution designed to meet the licensing and credentialing needs of growing insurance firms.

While RegEd’s Managed Services outsourcing solution has long been trusted by the industry’s largest organizations, Licensing Essentials brings the same operational excellence, regulatory expertise, and enterprise-grade technology to midsized firms. The solution is specifically calibrated to help midsized and growing firms streamline and optimize licensing and credentialing processes through scalable outsourcing. Firms can choose full-service outsourcing or targeted support for high-demand periods or complex transactions such as adjuster licensing or multistate filings.

“Firms today face rising regulatory complexity and significant resource constraints, particularly for small and midsized firms,” said Todd Carper, Vice President of Operations, Managed Services at RegEd. “Our Managed Services team has deep experience supporting clients with the full range of licensing operations. With Licensing Essentials, we’re delivering a solution that meets firms where they are – allowing them to offload administrative work, reduce risk, and stay focused on growing their business.”

Licensing Essentials delivers immediate value by reducing administrative burden, avoiding unnecessary fees, and accelerating time to license through RegEd’s Managed Services Center of Excellence. In addition to operational efficiency and spend optimization, firms gain access to RegEd’s deep subject matter expertise and the Xchange Producer Management platform, a proven technology trusted by the industry’s largest carriers and distributors.

“Our clients consistently tell us they want solutions that can scale with their growth,” said Michael Pouliot, Executive Vice President and Head of Xchange Sales at RegEd. “Licensing Essentials combines the power of the Xchange platform with our Managed Services team’s expertise to deliver exactly that – an agile, pre-configured solution that helps firms grow efficiently and maintain compliance from day one.”

Licensing Essentials features a rapid, streamlined implementation process designed to minimize business disruption and help firms realize value quickly. The solution grows with each firm’s evolving needs, enabling insurance organizations to confidently scale their operations while maintaining compliance and reducing costs.

To speak with a RegEd expert about Licensing Essentials, visit https://www.reged.com/Schedule-Consultation/.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.



