Cegedim: Release of its

2024 Universal Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 8, 2025

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2024 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on April 7, 2025, under the number: D.25-0233. The report is available free of charge:

At the company headquarters Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt



on its website https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

The English version will be uploaded in the next few days.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

- The 2024 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

‐ The 2024 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;

‐ The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;

‐ The 2024 management report including notably the Sustainability statement;

- The certification report on the Sustainability statement;

‐ The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

‐ Information regarding internal control and risk management;

‐ The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 13 June 2025;

‐ Information regarding fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

Shareholders’ agenda: Q1 2025 revenue – Thursday 24 April 2025

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly

6,700 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of over €654 million in 2024.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr

And follow Cegedim on X: @Cegedimgroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

