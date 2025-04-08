Roll Up™ Regeneration Alliance Scales up for Deployment of Unique New Service across California; Gives Water System Owners an Ally to Remove Hexavalent Chromium from Drinking Water

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a breakthrough for California’s water treatment industry, Phibro-Tech , Inc. (PTI) and datumpin today announced that they are ready to deploy Roll Up™ Regeneration (RUR) service for state-wide implementation. The Alliance brings together PTI, datumpin™, and ChartWater™ in a strategic collaboration of experts to give water system owners a powerful new ally to design and implement hexavalent chromium (chrome-6) treatment systems with strong base anion exchange (IX). RUR transforms the old capital-intensive treatment model by bringing brine water-filled tankers and expertise directly to the wells, regenerating onsite, then transporting the waste for responsible recycling.

The initiative goes state-wide as California’s maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 10 parts per billion (ppb) for chrome-6 takes effect. It aims to help system owners shrink their equipment footprint, optimize production efficiencies, simplify operations, and streamline compliance reporting. Importantly, for installations in under-served communities, which account for a sizable number of chrome-6-affected wells in California, RUR provides system owners with assurance of future costs associated with treatment by contracting complex site operations to a certified service provider. This helps facilitate grant applications and speeds time-to-funding.

Pioneered by Water Treatment Experts

RUR is the brainchild of Phibro-Tech, Inc. The Alliance leverages PTI’s ten-year history of transporting and treating more than 500 tankers of chrome-6-contaminated water. British company, datumpin, brings its expertise as a leader in cybersecure asset health data systems to the Alliance, along with 15 years of experience optimizing water treatment plant operations in California and the U.K. Recognizing the opportunity to provide system owners with complete treatment system design and build capabilities, ChartWater™ joined the Alliance to deliver RUR-validated ion exchange treatment systems. ChartWater™ is a brand of Chart Industries, delivering proven, innovative, and sustainable water treatment solutions.

Optimized for Regeneration Efficiency

A standout feature of the RUR service is the ultra-compact AutoPilot IX field test unit that reports performance results in real time. Chrome-6-contaminated well water is loaded onto resin, developed by a leading global ion exchange resin solution provider, at the system owner’s site to validate treatment performance forecasts. Uniquely, resin regeneration cycles are completed at PTI’s permitted RCRA treatment, storage and disposal facility in Santa Fe Springs, California, providing system owners with a critical waste characterization profile and confirming that transportation and recycling meets Federal and State regulations, thus providing assurance to system owners of future compliance.

The regeneration sequence in the RUR service is tightly choreographed and begins with an IX pre-check from ChartWater™ to determine readiness. When verified, a PTI tanker filled with brine water is dispatched to the site with its regeneration valves primed for activation. On arrival, a secure IX-PTI communications link is established, and a self-diagnostic pre-check begins. The exact regeneration sequence is activated for each treatment plant referenced to the unique California regulator Drinking Water Permit coding. Once the regeneration process is complete, ChartWater™ validates that the system is ready for treatment. State Regulatory reports for regeneration and brine recycling are provided to the system owner.

“For PTI, the Roll-Up Regeneration service represents the fulfillment of an aspirational goal and we are glad to be partnering with the Alliance to scale the initiative,” said David Clark, Plant Manager at PTI. “Through a decade of collecting and recycling chrome-6 waste, we learned about the process and expertise at diverse installations and quickly realized that a mobile regeneration service staffed by experts would relieve system owners of significant burdens while empowering them with greater control and financial certainty. With AutoPilot field test units having validated the Roll-Up Regeneration service at districts ranging from multi-well installations to single systems, we are now excited to roll out the availability of the service state-wide.”

“We are thrilled to enable the Alliance with Asset Heath operational technology (OT) that drives logistical efficiencies, ensures process quality control, and generates Regulatory and Asset Health validation for system owners,” said Phil Chandler, President at datumpin. “We continue to provide California system owners with solutions to optimize their IX asset health for treatment of contaminants like chrome-6 and nitrates. Roll-Up Regeneration represents a new-generation service model with formidable process and cost advantages for system owners and their customers.”

To learn about Phibro-Tech, Inc. please visit: www.phibrotech.com

To learn about datumpin, please visit: www.datumpin.com

To learn about ChartWater™, please visit: https://www.chartindustries.com/Businesses-Brands/ChartWater

To learn about Chart Industries, please visit: https://www.chartindustries.com/

Contacts

Phibro-Tech: Jeremy Rosenfeld; email: Jeremy.rosenfeld@pahc.com

datumpin: Phil Chandler; email: phil.chandler@datumpin.com