Convocation of the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Closed-end Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos"

On the initiative of the Management Company LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT, UAB (the “Management Company”) and in accordance with the Management Company’s decision of 7 April 2025, Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) of UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“, the closed-end investment company intended for informed investors, company‘s code 304213372, registered office at Jogailos st. 4, 01116 Vilnius, Lithuania (the Company) is hereby convened to be held on 30 April 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company.

Registration of the attendees shall start at 10:00 a.m.

Persons who are shareholders of the Company on the date of the Meeting, either in person or by proxy, or persons with whom an agreement of transfer of the voting right has been concluded, shall be entitled to attend, and vote at the Meeting.

Participants coming to the Meeting shall be required to bring a document of proof of identity. Persons authorised by shareholders must have a power of attorney or another document certified in accordance with the law.

All material on the Agenda of the Meeting being convened, draft resolutions on each item on the Agenda, other documents and information related to the exercise of shareholder’s rights may be obtained at the registered office of the Company.

Contact person for further information:

Rūta Abromavičienė, Legal Officer of LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT, UAB

Jogailos st. 4, 01116 Vilnius, Lithuania

+370 5 261 94 70

ruta.abromaviciene@lordslb.lt