David Little Promoted to Operations Director at Active Communication Company Ltd

LONDON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active Communication Company Ltd (ACCL), a leader in the UK data cabling and IT infrastructure sector, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Little from Senior Project Manager to Operations Director. With over 24 years of industry experience, David has demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational expertise, making him an invaluable asset to the company’s continued success.

In his new role, David will oversee the day-to-day operations of the business, ensuring efficient project delivery, streamlining processes, and leading teams to meet the growing demands of the data cabling and IT infrastructure industry. His deep understanding of both the technical and strategic aspects of operations will help drive ACCL forward as it continues to expand its client base and service offerings.

David joined ACCL in 2019, where he quickly made an impact by managing high-profile projects and developing strong relationships with clients. His promotion comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to innovate and grow within the fast-paced and ever-evolving technology sector.

“I’m incredibly honoured to take on this new role as Operations Director,” said David Little. “I look forward to working closely with the talented teams across ACCL to further enhance our operations and continue delivering the highest quality service to our clients. This is an exciting time for the company, and I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to our ongoing success in this new capacity.”

ACCL has established itself as a key player in the data cabling and IT infrastructure market, providing cutting-edge solutions for clients across various industries. With David's promotion, the company is poised to continue its momentum as a leader in delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable infrastructure solutions.

