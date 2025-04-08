Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
8 April 2025

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc


b)Nature of the transaction2025 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)





Price and volume


PriceVolume
N/A264,204





Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

  • 264,204 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction6 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameIan Cockerill
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc (“Shares”)


b)Nature of the transactionOn 8 April 2025, Ian Cockerill, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 18,500 Shares held by him in his self invested pension plan (“SIPP”) to his family trust. This transfer was effected by the sale of 18,500 Shares at a price of £17.49181 per Share and the repurchase of 18,500 Shares at a price of £17.51269 per Share.
  1. Sale of Shares
  2. Purchase of Shares
c)CurrencyGBP
d)








Price and volume





PriceVolume
  1. Sale
£ 17.4918118,500
  1. Purchase
£ 17.5126918,500
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price



N/A
e)Date of the transaction8 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transaction2025 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)





Price and volume


PriceVolume
N/A105,681

 

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

  • 105,681 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction6 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

