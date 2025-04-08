Food Certification Market Outlook Report 2025-2031, with Profiles of Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, SGS, Eurofins Scientific, ALS, Dekra, AsureQuality, DNV, TUV SUD and NSF International

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Certification Market (2025 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Food Certification industry in terms of market segmentation By Type of Certifications (Safety and Quality Certification, and Dietary and Lifestyle Certification), By Application (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Packaged Food Products, Infant Food Products, and Other Applications) for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.



The Global Food Certification market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.47% during 2021-2023. The market was valued at USD 7.66 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 12.17 Billion in 2031. The Global Food Certification Market is driven by several key factors, including rising consumer awareness about food safety and quality, increasing demand for organic and ethically produced foods, and stringent government regulations. The growth is further fueled by global trade, as certifications like ISO 22000 and HACCP have become crucial for exporting food products. Consumer preference for transparency and traceability in the food supply chain also propels the demand for certifications.



The rising preference for organic and sustainably sourced food products is a major growth driver for the food certification market. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental and health impacts of conventional farming practices. As a result, certifications that verify organic production methods and sustainability practices have gained significant importance. Certifications such as Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade, and UTZ Certified are becoming more popular as they validate ethical sourcing and environmental sustainability. Organic certifications assure consumers that products are free from synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and GMOs, further boosting market demand.



Market trends highlight a growing emphasis on certifications for organic and non-GMO products as consumers increasingly prefer natural and unaltered food options. Sustainability and ethical certifications, such as Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance, are also gaining traction as environmental and social concerns influence purchasing decisions. Additionally, digital certifications and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the market by enabling real-time traceability and transparency across the food supply chain. This technological advancement ensures that certifications are easily verifiable and reduces the risk of fraudulent claims.



Technological advancements are transforming the food certification process, making it more efficient and reliable. Innovations such as AI-driven audit systems, blockchain for supply chain transparency, and IoT-enabled monitoring devices are improving the accuracy and speed of certification processes. Blockchain, in particular, has emerged as a game-changer, offering tamper-proof records of food production and distribution, enhancing consumer confidence. Furthermore, the integration of advanced data analytics allows certification bodies to identify risks and trends proactively, ensuring compliance with evolving standards.



The global food certification market is growing due to increased demand for food safety, quality assurance, and ethical production practices. The pandemic reinforced the importance of certifications, driving adoption despite temporary challenges. Regional dynamics, emerging trends like sustainability certifications, and technological advancements such as blockchain and AI continue to shape the market, ensuring its relevance in the evolving food industry.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Food Certification Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Food Certification Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, and India).

The report presents the analysis of Food Certification Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Food Certification Market by Type of Certifications (Safety and Quality Certification, and Dietary and Lifestyle Certification).

The report analyses the Food Certification Market by Application (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Packaged Food Products, Infant Food Products, and Other Applications).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type of certification, & by application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report are Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, ALS Ltd, Dekra, AsureQuality, DNV, TUV SUD, and NSF International.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Developing certification for local and small-scale producers

2.2 Introduction of blockchain-based certification systems



3. Global Food Certification Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Food Certification Market

3.2 Global Food Certification Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Food Certification Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.4 Global Food Certification Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Food Certification Market Segmentation: By Type of Certification

3.5.1 Global Food Certification Market, By Type of Certification Overview

3.5.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Food Certification Market, By Type of Certification (2026-2031)

3.5.3 Global Food Certification Market Size, By Safety and Quality Certification, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Food Certification Market Size, By Dietary and Lifestyle Certification, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Food Certification Market Segmentation: By Application

3.6.1 Global Food Certification Market, By Application Overview

3.6.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Food Certification Market, By Application (2026-2031)

3.6.3 Global Food Certification Market Size, By Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.3 Global Food Certification Market Size, By Dairy Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.3 Global Food Certification Market Size, By Packaged Food Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.6 Global Food Certification Market Size, By Infant Food Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.7 Global Food Certification Market Size, By Other Applications, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Food Certification Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Food Certification Market: Historic and Forecast



6. Europe Food Certification Market: Historic and Forecast



7. Asia Pacific Food Certification Market: Historic and Forecast



8. Middle East & Africa Food Certification Market: Historic and Forecast



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Food Certification Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Porter Analysis



11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Food Certification Market

11.3 Company Profiles

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group Plc

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

ALS Ltd

Dekra

AsureQuality

DNV

TUV SUD

NSF International

