Cleanroom Lighting Market Report 2025 with Profiles of Signify, Wipro, Crompton Greaves, Acuity Brands, Legrand, Eaton, Zumtobel, LUG, Terra Universal and Paramount Industrial Lighting

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Lighting Market (2025 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Cleanroom Lighting industry in terms of market segmentation By Light Source (LED, and Fluorescent), By Fixture Type (Recessed and Surface Mount), By End-User (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, and Others) for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.



The Global Cleanroom Lighting market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.33% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 906.37 Million in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 1.30 billion in 2031. The global cleanroom lighting market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of cleanrooms in industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, semiconductors, food and beverages, and healthcare. Cleanroom lighting plays a critical role in maintaining contamination-free environments by ensuring optimal illumination while meeting stringent regulatory requirements. The rising focus on quality assurance and compliance with international standards such as ISO 14644 and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) has further propelled market expansion. Additionally, technological advancements in LED lighting, coupled with increasing energy efficiency requirements and sustainability initiatives, are further fueling demand.



One of the primary reasons for the growth of the global cleanroom lighting market is the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for advanced drug research and development have necessitated the establishment of more cleanroom facilities worldwide. Moreover, the semiconductor industry, which requires ultra-clean environments for microchip manufacturing, has been a major driver of market demand. The emergence of Industry 4.0 and the growing adoption of automation in manufacturing have also contributed to cleanroom adoption, further boosting the need for specialized lighting solutions.



Government regulations and industry standards have played a crucial role in market expansion. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) have stringent guidelines for cleanroom environments, necessitating the use of high-quality, compliant lighting solutions. Furthermore, the growing awareness of energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction has encouraged industries to adopt LED-based cleanroom lighting, which offers longer lifespan, lower maintenance costs, and reduced energy consumption compared to traditional fluorescent lighting.



The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global cleanroom lighting market, driven by rapid industrialization and the expanding healthcare and semiconductor sectors. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in pharmaceutical production, electronics manufacturing, and research laboratories, driving the demand for cleanroom lighting. The region also benefits from a strong supply chain network and the increasing shift of production facilities from Western economies to Asia. The increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers in countries like Taiwan and South Korea have further propelled market growth in the region.



The Americas, particularly North America, hold a significant share of the market due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and semiconductor companies. The U.S., in particular, has a well-established regulatory framework that mandates the use of advanced cleanroom lighting solutions. Increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and R&D activities further supports market expansion in the region. The Latin American market is also witnessing growing demand, primarily due to the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare infrastructure. Government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities and attract foreign investments are fueling market growth in this region.



Europe follows closely, driven by stringent regulatory norms and the rising adoption of cleanroom facilities in pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical device production. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France have a strong industrial base and are witnessing increased adoption of energy-efficient cleanroom lighting solutions to comply with environmental regulations and reduce operational costs. The European market is also experiencing growth due to increasing research and development activities in the biotechnology and semiconductor industries.



The cleanroom lighting market can be segmented based on light source, fixture type, end-user industry, and region. By light source, the market includes LED, fluorescent, and others (including incandescent and halogen). Among these, LED lighting holds the largest market share due to its energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and compliance with sustainability standards. The transition from traditional fluorescent lighting to LED is expected to accelerate in the coming years as companies focus on reducing operational costs and carbon footprints.



Based on fixture type, cleanroom lighting is categorized into surface-mounted and recessed-mounted. Recessed-mounted cleanroom lighting is widely preferred as it integrates seamlessly with cleanroom ceilings, preventing dust accumulation and ensuring uniform illumination. However, surface-mounted lighting is also used in certain applications where installation flexibility is required.



By end-user industry, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, industrial manufacturing, food & beverages, and others. The pharmaceuticals & biotechnology segment dominates the market due to the high demand for contamination-free environments in drug manufacturing and R&D. The industrial manufacturing is another key end-user, driven by the need for ultra-clean environments in microchip and circuit board production.



The global cleanroom lighting market is characterized by intense competition, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion. Leading companies in the market include Signify N.V. (formerly Philips Lighting), Eaton Corporation, Cree, Inc., Kenall Manufacturing, and Wipro Lighting. These companies are actively investing in research and development to introduce energy-efficient, smart, and customizable cleanroom lighting solutions. The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart lighting solutions is gaining traction, enabling remote monitoring and control of lighting systems to optimize energy usage and ensure compliance with industry standards.



Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape, with leading firms acquiring smaller players to enhance their product portfolios and expand their market reach. Strategic collaborations between lighting manufacturers and cleanroom solution providers are also increasing, offering end-to-end solutions for industries with stringent contamination control requirements.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Cleanroom Lighting Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Cleanroom Lighting Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, and India).

The report presents the analysis of Cleanroom Lighting Market for the historical period of 2020-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Cleanroom Lighting Market By Light Source (LED, and Fluorescent).

The report analyses the Cleanroom Lighting Market By Fixture Type (Recessed and Surface Mount).

The report analyses the Cleanroom Lighting Market By End-User (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Light Source, By Fixture Type, By End-User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report are Signify Holding, Wipro Limited, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., Legrand, Eaton Corporation Plc, Zumtobel Group AG, LUG S.A., Terra Universal, and Paramount Industrial Lighting.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Rising Adoption of Modular & Prefabricated Cleanrooms

2.2 Increasing Investments in Clean Energy & Aerospace



Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Cleanroom Lighting Market

3.2 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.4 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Segmentation: By Light Source

3.5.1 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Light Source Overview

3.5.2 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Attractiveness Index, By Light Source

3.5.3 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Size, By LED, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Size, By Fluorescent, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Segmentation: By Fixture Type

3.6.1 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Fixture Type Overview

3.6.2 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Attractiveness Index, By Fixture Type

3.6.3 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Size, By Recessed, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Size, By Surface Mount, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Segmentation: By End-User

3.7.1 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market, By End-User Overview

3.7.2 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User

3.7.3 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Size, By Healthcare and Life Sciences, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Size, By Industrial Manufacturing, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Size, By Food & Beverages, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Cleanroom Lighting Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Cleanroom Lighting Market: Historic and Forecast



6. Europe Cleanroom Lighting Market: Historic and Forecast



7. Asia Pacific Cleanroom Lighting Market: Historic and Forecast



8. Middle East & Africa Cleanroom Lighting Market: Historic and Forecast



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Cleanroom Lighting Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Porter Analysis



11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Cleanroom Lighting Market

11.3 Company Profiles

Signify Holding

Wipro Limited

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Legrand

Eaton Corporation Plc

Zumtobel Group AG

LUG S.A.

Terra Universal

Paramount Industrial Lighting

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqs3l7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.