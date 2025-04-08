Allergy Diagnostics Market Report 2025: Multiplex Assays have Revolutionized the Market by Enabling the Simultaneous Detection of Multiple Allergens in a Single Test

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostics Market 2025 Edition: Analysis By Test Type, By Product and Services, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Allergy Diagnostics industry in terms of market segmentation By Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), By Product and Services (Consumables, Instruments, Services) for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.



The Global Allergy Diagnostics market showcased growth at a CAGR of 10.10% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 6.03 billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 12.54 billion in 2031.



The global allergy diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising incidence of allergic disorders worldwide. According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), allergies affect nearly 30-40% of the global population, with an increasing trend due to environmental and lifestyle changes.



Allergic reactions range from mild symptoms, such as sneezing and rashes, to severe, life-threatening conditions like anaphylaxis and asthma exacerbations. As a result, there is a growing demand for precise and early diagnostic solutions to improve patient outcomes.



Air pollution, pollen count fluctuations, and climate change have led to a surge in allergic conditions, particularly asthma and allergic rhinitis. According to the WHO, approximately 300 million people worldwide suffer from asthma, many of whom have allergy-induced symptoms.



The field of allergy diagnostics is witnessing rapid technological advancements, significantly improving the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of testing methods. For instance, Multiplex assays have revolutionized the market by enabling the simultaneous detection of multiple allergens in a single test. These high-throughput assays not only reduce the time required for diagnosis but also improve cost efficiency by consolidating tests that traditionally required multiple separate analyses.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Allergy Diagnostics Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Allergy Diagnostics Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Allergy Diagnostics Market By Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro)

The report analyses the Allergy Diagnostics Market By Product and Services (Consumables, Instruments, Services).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Test Type, and By Product and Services.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., HYCOR Biomedical, Abionic SA, Curex, Stallergenes Greer Ltd, HAL Allergy Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Expansion of Multiplex Allergy Diagnostics

2.2 Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific & Latin America



3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Allergy Diagnostics Market

3.2 Estimated worldwide spread of allergies

3.3 Common Allergy Diagnostic Tests

3.4 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation: By Test Type

3.7.1 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market, By Test Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Attractiveness Index, By Test Type

3.7.3 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, By In Vivo, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, By In Vitro, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation: By Product and Services

3.8.1 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market, By Product and Services Overview

3.8.2 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Attractiveness Index, By Product and Services

3.8.3 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, By Consumables, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, By Instruments, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, By Services, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Allergy Diagnostics Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Allergy Diagnostics Market: Historic and Forecast



6. Europe Allergy Diagnostics Market: Historic and Forecast



7. Asia Pacific Allergy Diagnostics Market: Historic and Forecast



8. Middle East and Africa Allergy Diagnostics Market: Historic and Forecast



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Allergy Diagnostics Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Porter Analysis



11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Position Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Allergy Diagnostics Market

11.4 Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

HYCOR Biomedical

Abionic SA

Curex

Stallergenes Greer Ltd

HAL Allergy Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s6a1j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.