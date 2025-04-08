Childhelp Welcomes Dr. Stacy Vaughan and Beth Dudjak to Strengthen Leadership in Prevention Initiatives and Launch New Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childhelp, a national leader in the prevention and treatment of child abuse, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished professionals to its team. Dr. Stacy Vaughan joins as Vice President of Growth and Prevention, and Beth Dudjak steps into the role of Director of Prevention Education. Their expertise signals a new chapter of growth for Childhelp as it expands its impact in the prevention space.

Dr. Vaughan brings more than two decades of experience in child safeguarding through programmatic and executive leadership. Notably, she was one of the founders and the Director of Connect to Protect Kids (CTPK), an innovative adult-focused training initiative which she brings with her to Childhelp. CTPK was founded through a collaborative effort of the Center for Violence Prevention Research, the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, Protect Our Children, and Illuminate Colorado. As CTPK is integrated under the Childhelp umbrella, Childhelp will continue to honor CTPK’s original vision of creating prevention programs in collaboration with and for diverse communities across the U.S.

With the addition of the CTPK program, Childhelp will become the first national organization in the U.S. to provide complimentary, aligned prevention curricula for both adults and children, serving organizations and communities nationwide and globally. Over the next year, Dr. Vaughan will lead the development of CTPK and align it with an updated version of the organization’s youth-focused program, Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe, a project spearheaded by Dudjak.

Dudjak brings a wealth of experience as a Certified School Counselor and a leader in prevention education growth strategy, outreach, and partnerships. In her new role, she will focus on enhancing Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe to empower children with strategies to keep themselves safe. Dudjak’s approach emphasizes flexibility and community-driven solutions to meet state laws, education mandates, and the unique needs of diverse populations. Her vision ensures that prevention education reaches every child while supporting communities with tailored resources.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stacy and Beth to the Childhelp family,” said Michael Medoro, Chief of Staff at Childhelp. “Their combined expertise will allow us to innovate and expand our prevention services, protecting more children and equipping families with the tools they need to thrive.”

Childhelp aims to bridge the gap between youth- and adult-focused prevention initiatives. While traditional prevention initiatives have often focused on one or the other , Childhelp’s integrated approach — combining Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe and Connect to Protect Kids — resolves to create cohesive, comprehensive prevention strategies that engage entire communities. By offering a library of adaptable curricula, modules, and resources for both children and adults, Childhelp will support schools, organizations, and communities in implementing prevention programs tailored to their specific needs.

With the expertise and leadership of Dr. Vaughan and Dudjak, Childhelp’s goal is to set a new standard for prevention education. These aligned programs will educate children and adults and help empower communities to safeguard children and build protective environments that prioritize child safety.

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 13 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp.