Life DeFi Secures Quantum Fintech Group as Investor, Announces Rebranding to Flashy Finance and Partnership with the Lif3 Ecosystem

Toronto, Canada , April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Life DeFi, a leading provider of decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, is excited to announce a financing round led by Quantum Fintech Group, a distinguished investor in the fintech and blockchain space, and a partnership with Lif3, an emerging layer one blockchain protocol. This strategic alliance brings together the complementary strengths of Life DeFi, Flashy Cash, and Lif3, providing a strong foundation for the next phase of growth and innovation in the Lif3 protocol decentralized finance ecosystem.

Following this transaction, Life DeFi is rebranding to Flashy Finance, positioning the company as a financial layer embedded into culture to attract customers to provide its decentralized finance infrastructure as a service to games and social networks. The Life Defi iOS, Android and Chrome applications will be rebranded as Flashy Finance and will incorporate Flashy Cash Intellectual Property. In addition, the Flashy Finance web application will integrate all Life DeFi features, creating a robust suite of applications covering users of mobile, web and chrome applications.

This rebrand marks a key moment in Life DeFi’s journey as it shifts to the next level of engagement with both businesses and end-users within the expanding decentralized finance space. Flashy Finance will provide a seamless and user-friendly interface for individuals and businesses to interact with the Lif3 blockchain, while offering businesses tools to integrate decentralized finance solutions into their operations. This strategic alliance between Flashy Finance, Quantum Fintech Group, and Lif3 provides a strong foundation for the next phase of growth and innovation in the Lif3 protocol decentralized finance ecosystem.

Flashy Finance will also become the exclusive on/off ramp partner within the Lif3 blockchain network, enabling seamless conversions between fiat currencies and digital assets. This integration is crucial in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the world of decentralized finance. By serving as the gateway for fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions, Flashy Finance will play a central role in making the Lif3 ecosystem more accessible to global markets and allow businesses and individuals to move funds easily between the traditional banking system and decentralized finance. In addition, the Flashy Finance and GDA Capital teams will also run validator nodes on the Lif3 blockchain.

To further align the interests of Life DeFi’s current token holders with the merged entity and roadmap, Life DeFi token holders will swap their $LIFE tokens for an equivalent value of $LIF3 tokens. This ensures a smooth transition and continued engagement with the combined company as the business shifts to building in the Lif3 ecosystem.

Additionally, in 2025, Flashy will launch a new $FLASHY token, further strengthening the value proposition for the combined business as a tool to accelerate adoption of the Flashy Finance suite of applications. As part of this launch, Flashy will also airdrop an allocation of the new $FLASHY tokens to all Life DeFi token holders, resulting in a 1+1 token swap that maximizes value for early supporters of Life DeFi. This initiative is designed to reward the community for their continued trust and engagement, providing them with direct participation in the future of Flashy Finance and the Lif3 ecosystem.

About Life DeFi

Life DeFi is a leading provider of decentralized finance infrastructure, delivering innovative and secure solutions that enable businesses and individuals to access the decentralized finance ecosystem. Focused on scalability, usability, and security, Life DeFi is a pioneer in driving the future of decentralized financial solutions.

About Lif3

Lif3 is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem designed to facilitate decentralized applications and services. With a commitment to scalability, security, and innovation, Lif3 aims to be the foundational platform for decentralized finance, empowering businesses and users to harness the power of blockchain technology in their financial operations.

About Quantum Fintech Group

Quantum Fintech Group is an innovative investment firm specializing in the fintech and blockchain sectors. The firm is dedicated to identifying and scaling transformative technologies that have the potential to revolutionize the global financial ecosystem. Quantum Fintech Group’s strategic investments are helping shape the future of decentralized finance and blockchain technology.

Media Inquiries:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





