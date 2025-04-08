Loffa Interactive Group Unveils Industry-First Electronic Prime Brokerage Agreement Solution at SIFMA Ops 2025

ORLANDO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loffa Interactive Group, a leading provider of regulatory-grade workflow automation for broker-dealers, is proud to announce the launch of its electronic Prime Broker Agreement solution (E2E), now fully integrated into the Prime Broker Integrated Network (PBIN). This advancement enables end-to-end Straight-Through Processing (STP) for critical agreement workflows — including SIA-150, Form 1 Schedule A's (F1SA), and SIA-151 — streamlining interactions between Prime Brokers, Executing Brokers, and Clearing Brokers across the U.S. financial markets.

At a time when operations teams are under mounting pressure to reduce manual touchpoints and meet compressed settlement cycles, Loffa’s new PBIN E2E functionality eliminates paper-based friction and enables counterparties to establish and maintain agreements digitally and securely. For the first time, customers can electronically link SIA-150s and F1SA documents directly between parties within PBIN — driving operational efficiency, regulatory alignment, and audit-ready transparency.

“We’re thrilled to bring this level of connectivity to Prime Brokerage Operations,” said Manny Alemany, President of Loffa Interactive Group. “This is more than a digitization project — it’s a reimagining of how agreements are originated, tracked, amended, and maintained across firms, without compromising compliance or control.”

Bringing Prime Brokerage Agreements Into the STP Era

The expanded PBIN platform addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the management of Prime Broker relationships, which traditionally rely on siloed communications, manual amendments, and inconsistent documentation formats. With this release, operational teams can:

Initiate, route, and affirm SIA-150, F1SA, and SIA-151 forms electronically

SIA-150, F1SA, and SIA-151 forms electronically Automate multi-party visibility into agreement status and lineage

into agreement status and lineage Link agreements across counterparties for seamless integration into trade workflows

for seamless integration into trade workflows Ensure data integrity across audits, amendments, and version control

across audits, amendments, and version control Reduce operational risk and compliance exposure through rule-based controls

and compliance exposure through rule-based controls Ensure supervisory oversight

Loffa’s PBIN offering is already trusted by top-tier broker-dealers to manage trade document workflows with high security, precision, and efficiency. By evolving Prime Broker Agreements from email-based to fully electronic, Loffa strengthens the bridge between front-office intent and back-office execution.

Visit Us at SIFMA Ops 2025

Loffa will showcase its Prime Broker Agreement enhancements at Booth #602 during the SIFMA Operations Conference & Exhibition, May 2025 in Orlando. Attendees are invited to schedule private demos to explore how PBIN delivers real-world automation for capital markets infrastructure.

About Loffa Interactive Group

For over two decades, Loffa Interactive Group has delivered specialized technology solutions tailored to the operational needs of Wall Street. Our platforms — including Freefunds Verified Direct (FVD) and PBIN (Prime Broker Integrated Network) — help firms simplify complex regulatory workflows, ensure compliance with SEC and FINRA rules, and achieve exceptional levels of STP. Known for our security-first architecture and regulatory rigor, Loffa is a trusted partner to Prime Brokers, Clearing Firms, and Executing Brokers across the U.S. financial landscape.

Contact:

Adam Yax

Info@loffacorp.com

