Brewing Up Impact, Serving Change: Cambio Roasters Partners with TerraCycle® and 4Ocean to Fight Plastic Waste—On Land and at Sea

Charleston, South Carolina, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambio Roasters is raising the bar on sustainable coffee. The brand known for turning everyday coffee moments into sustainability wins is making new strides in tackling plastic waste on both land and sea with new initiatives they are spearheading with its partner organizations: TerraCycle and 4Ocean . Beyond their creation of the world’s first Keurig®-compatible aluminum pod, Cambio Roasters continues to make coffee consumption easier for all so that everyone can sip sustainably, recycle effortlessly and restore the planet with every cup of joe.





With TerraCycle, Cambio Roasters is reshaping the future of coffee pod sustainability. Through the Cambio Roasters Free Recycling Program, anyone can recycle used aluminum pods for free—no matter what their local curbside recycling service accepts, ensuring their aluminum pods are kept out of landfills and incinerators. Now, Cambio is extending its impact even further—by taking steps with 4Ocean to actively remove plastic waste from the world’s oceans.

“At Cambio Roasters, we believe that great coffee should never come at the expense of the planet,” said Cambio Roasters co-founder, Ann Huston. “By partnering with TerraCycle, we’re making it easy to recycle our pods. And with 4Ocean, we’re taking it one step further—cleaning up plastic that’s already polluting our oceans. Every sip matters. Every pod counts. And now, every purchase is helping to create a cleaner, healthier planet.”

How It Works: Two Ways to Make a Difference





Brew. Recycle. Repeat. The Cambio Roasters Free Recycling Program, offered in partnership with TerraCycle, makes it easy to recycle used aluminum pods and reduce waste. Just collect your spent Cambio pods in any box, then download a prepaid shipping label from the TerraCycle website and send them in. Once received, TerraCycle separates the materials, recycling the aluminum so it can be used to make new products, and sending the coffee grounds for industrial composting.





Through its partnership with 4Ocean, Cambio Roasters is actively removing plastic waste—one pound at a time. For every $40 purchase on CambioRoasters.com, one pound of plastic is extracted from oceans and rivers worldwide. Customers receive a unique Ecodrive Impact ID, allowing them to track their plastic removal journey from water to recycling plant in real time—making every cup of Cambio coffee part of the solution.

Coffee That Cares

Cambio Roasters isn’t just about great organic coffee—it’s about real impact. Beyond sustainability, Cambio donates 20% of all profits to support coffee-farming communities through their partnership with Food 4 Farmers, ensuring the people behind every bean can thrive. From reducing single-use plastics to restoring ocean ecosystems, Cambio Roasters is proving that every cup can create change.

The Cambio Roasters Free Recycling Program is open to individuals, schools, offices, and community organizations. And now, through its partnership with 4Ocean, Cambio is helping to remove plastic from the world’s oceans—one pound at a time for every $40 purchase made on their official website. Whether you're a daily coffee drinker or just looking to make a difference, Cambio makes it easy to brew responsibly, recycle effortlessly, and restore the planet—all with the same cup of coffee.

For more information on Cambio Roasters’ sustainability efforts, visit https://cambioroasters.com/ .

Non-Affiliation & Disclaimer

Cambio Roasters and its products are not affiliated, associated, endorsed, or in any way connected with Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. or Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. “Keurig®” and “K-Cup®” are registered trademarks of Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. Cambio Roasters’ aluminum coffee pods are compatible with Keurig® machines, but Cambio Roasters is an independent brand offering an eco-friendly alternative. Cambio Roasters products are not sponsored, licensed, or approved by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

About Cambio Roasters

Cambio Roasters is redefining the single-serve coffee market with innovations driven by sustainability, quality, and social impact. Led by CEO Kevin Hartley, formerly of Keurig Green Mountain®, the company focuses on delivering the finest organic coffees in recyclable pods. Cambio Roasters’ mission is to transform the iconic coffee pod for the next 25 years, blending third-wave coffee culture with a positive environmental and social impact, while also elevating the entire coffee-consuming experience. Through focused farm-to-pod sourcing, community engagement, and product excellence, Cambio Roasters invites coffee enthusiasts to enjoy a richer, more meaningful coffee experience while contributing to a more sustainable future. Join the movement by visiting https://cambioroasters.com/ .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today’s complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com .

About 4Ocean