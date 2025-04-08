SADA Wins 2025 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year Award for Google Workspace

LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA, An Insight company , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Premier level Partner across several product and engagement models, announced today it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year Award for Google Workspace.

SADA is recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers across industries drive significant business value through successful Workspace deployments, focusing on work transformation and AI adoption.

"We are proud to recognize SADA as our Global Google Workspace Partner of the Year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "SADA’s proven expertise in large-scale Google Workspace deployments, combined with their focus on successful change management and high customer satisfaction, has enabled them to enhance workplace productivity and collaboration for enterprise customers."

SADA's expertise in Workspace deployments has enabled organizations to substantially improve productivity, collaboration, and security. In one instance, SADA spearheaded a large-scale Workspace transformation for Cimpress, a global printing and mass customization company, migrating large amounts of data and billions of items onto Google Workspace.

"This marks our eighth consecutive year being recognized by Google Cloud as a Partner of the Year, a distinction we are incredibly honored to receive and one that we certainly don't take lightly," said Dana Berg, CEO of SADA. "This continued recognition fuels our passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving impactful business outcomes through Google Workspace. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with cloud technology and are excited to continue partnering with Google Cloud to empower organizations on their digital transformation journeys."

In 2024, SADA demonstrated its commitment to Google Workspace excellence for its customers by launching a Gemini Adoption program, resulting in a significant number of successful Gemini projects, which helped customers successfully and securely leverage all the AI that Google Workspace has to offer. To further accelerate customer adoption, SADA developed a comprehensive Gemini video library with tutorials and unique training materials and hosted a Gemini for Workspace Crash Course event. These initiatives underscore SADA's dedication to ensuring customers seamlessly transition to and fully leverage the power of Google Workspace.

SADA has helped key customers, including WeWork, Discovery, Evite, Sony Pictures Image Works, and The State of Georgia, transform their workplace and empower their workforce with Google Workspace. Read more about SADA’s Google Cloud Workspace customer success stories here .

About SADA, An Insight company

SADA, An Insight company, is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 8x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 11 Google Cloud Specializations and was recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Learn more at www.sada.com .

