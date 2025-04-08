National Civil Rights Museum Receives $500,000 Anchor Grant from Bank of America

Memphis, Tennessee, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Changing Exhibit is closer to completion with help from a $500,000 grant from Bank of America to the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM). The grant caps the organization’s $38M capital campaign, enabling NCRM to complete the construction of the exhibit as part of the renovation of the Legacy Building.

The Changing Exhibit will be a space to showcase “rapid response” exhibits on specific and timely topics on current events or upcoming programming, providing valuable educational opportunities and historical context for all visitors. The exhibit will change frequently, helping the Museum highlight the new exhibitions and presentations.

With help from this grant, NCRM anticipates that the Legacy Building renovation will increase employment by seven to 10 full-time employees. The renovation will be highly digital, increase overall square footage and add new spaces dedicated to education. As such, the Museum plans to add full-time jobs in Education, Operations and Information Technology.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Bank of America toward the renovation of our Legacy Building,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum President. “The grant helps us to not only expand our physical capacity, but to also expand the minds of young people through relevant exhibitions and educational programs. All visitors will be able to engage with past and present-day civil rights issues in this space,” he said.

Bank of America has provided $6 million in grants locally since 2020, as well as investments to help finance small businesses, affordable housing and other economic revitalization projects benefiting communities throughout Memphis.

“We share the NCRM’s vision to educate and drive understanding in our history in order to move forward, which is why we directed this strategic philanthropic investment to help build stronger communities,” said Trevia Chatman, president, Bank of America Memphis. “This grant, along with the business investments we’ve made to expand our retail network, support community development efforts and create new jobs to support our business growth, demonstrates our commitment to creating economic opportunities for the people of Memphis, a city we’ve served for more than 20 years.”

The National Civil Rights Museum has established itself as a leader in and convener of important conversations where people have gathered to address civil and human rights today. As an economic driver in the city’s tourism industry, the National Civil Rights Museum has been creative in making the museum a top-of-mind destination and a steady contributor to the city’s revenue and brand. According to an independent 2019 survey, 75.5% of the museum’s visitors travel from 120+ miles, with 15% outside the U.S., and 85% visiting for the first time. As a site on U.S. Civil Rights Trail, the Museum has collaborative potential to drive more national and international travelers to the city.

