Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity at Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a new home at Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, California. This sought-after new home community is quickly approaching sell out, with home shoppers responding to the stunning home designs and desirable location in the heart of Orange County. The Sales Center and model homes are open daily at 105 Apron in Irvine.

Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods offers elegant new single-family homes within a spectacular master-planned community. These stunning luxury homes are the largest available in the master plan, offering three distinct floor plans featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and three stories of living space perfect for showcasing the incredible views. The home designs range from 3,411 to 3,671+ square feet and include two-car attached garages, soaring great rooms, large kitchens with convenient center islands, ample counter and cabinet space, and casual dining areas. The second floors include spacious and well-appointed primary suites, secondary bedrooms, and laundry rooms. The third floors boast flex rooms, private bedroom suites, and covered decks perfect for entertaining. Customers can personalize all the details that matter most at the Toll Brothers Design Studio to create their ideal spaces for living and entertaining. Homes are priced starting at $2,996,000.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes are also available in the community offering move-in dates as early as summer 2025 — just in time for the start of the new school year.

“We invite home shoppers to tour Elevate by Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods before it is too late,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “This community offers an exceptional living experience with convenient access to outstanding schools, parks, trails, and all the amenities that make Great Park Neighborhoods a wonderful place to call home.”

Residents can explore the Great Park Neighborhoods master plan's parks and playgrounds, splash around the pools, walk or bike on miles of trails, and enjoy a calendar full of engaging special events, activities, and clubs. The community is located within the top-rated Irvine Unified School District, providing an excellent education for families. Residents are close to high-end dining, shopping, recreational, and entertainment opportunities, and less than 30 minutes from the beautiful beaches of Orange County.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





