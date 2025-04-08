Raymond James Advances Asset Management and Practice Management Advisor Support with Leadership Appointments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James is bolstering its commitment to deliver a best-in-class platform for financial advisors in support of their clients with the announcement of two leadership appointments. The firm’s holistic approach emphasizes both superior resources and investment strategies, as well as development support for advisors through each phase of establishing, growing and capitalizing on their businesses.

Effective October 1, 2025, Doug Brigman will be appointed to the role of president, Asset Management Services (AMS), succeeding Erik Fruland in preparation for his planned retirement after more than 34 years of service at the firm. As president of the division, Brigman will lead the advancement of the firm’s fee-based platform, focused on investment solution strategies, world-class consultation and service excellence for supporting financial advisors, according to Scott Curtis, chief operating officer of Raymond James Financial.

A leader at the firm since 2008, Brigman currently heads the AMS research, regional consulting and administrative teams as chief administrative officer. Previously, he served as the president of Raymond James Insurance Group, Tampa Bay complex manager, head of Fiduciary Services, leader of the PCG Planning and Strategy team and director of the PCG cash management and lending department. In addition to being a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, he earned an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

“With deep appreciation for Erik’s years of service and outstanding leadership, the Asset Management Services team is well-positioned for its next phase of development under Doug’s leadership. We remain committed to providing a premier platform for financial advisors to recommend professionally managed, diversified portfolios at scale, increasing their capacity for client-facing activities. As an established and highly respected leader at the firm, Doug is an ideal fit to continue advancing the wide range of advisory resources and solutions available to advisors,” said Curtis.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to lead the highly talented and credentialed team within Asset Management Services and to build on Erik’s many years of thoughtful leadership,” said Brigman. “I look forward to leveraging my breadth of experience at the firm to enhance collaboration among internal business units and support the growth of an evolving advisory platform to further empower advisors.”

Asset Management Services at Raymond James provides professionally managed portfolio options for individual and institutional investors, with choices across a spectrum of strategies and risk profiles. Researchers conduct due diligence on separately managed accounts, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other investment vehicles to support advisors with manager selection, asset allocation and portfolio construction.

The firm additionally announced the appointment of Michelle Lynch to the position of senior vice president, Practice Management and Growth Consulting, effective May 5, 2025. In this newly created role, Lynch will head the enhancement of support for the entire business lifecycle of financial advisors, from building and growing their practice through business succession.

“One of the most important value propositions we offer current and prospective advisors is our singular focus on helping them build and grow their unique businesses according to their needs and those of their clients,” Lynch said. “Our advisor partners are among the most talented and driven in the industry, and I am thrilled by the opportunity to leverage my experience to help them achieve their goals and vision for their practices.”

Lynch currently serves as Tampa Bay complex manager, leading nearly 20 Raymond James branches in the Tampa Bay area to help guide the management and growth of their businesses. Since joining the firm in 2004, she has led several teams and functions including as a director of Marketing and vice president of PCG Sales, while also serving as vice president of the Network for Women Financial Advisors. Her professional expertise is backed by an MBA from the Emory University Goizueta Business School.

“Doug and Michelle are both exemplary leaders who have not only demonstrated a deep understanding of the financial services profession, but also possess first-hand experience and appreciation for the day-to-day business challenges and opportunities faced by financial advisors. I’m confident that the rich insights and relationships they bring to their respective roles will serve as a catalyst for growth across our support platforms for advisors,” said Tash Elwyn, Private Client Group president.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.58 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.