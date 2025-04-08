NioBay Receives $400,000 Grant

MONTREAL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce the award of a grant under the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (“MRNF”) for its Crevier 2 niobium & tantalum project, which is the southern and northern extension of the original Crevier project already identified by a resource estimate (collectively, the “Crevier Project”). The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine. It is located in the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

The grant is awarded by the MNRF and is entitled: “Conduct mineral processing tests on peripheral facies and host rocks at the Crevier deposit. The objective of this project is to carry out a drilling sampling program and systematic mineralogical characterization.”.

“We are very pleased to announce the award of this important grant for our Company. This announcement demonstrates the importance that the Government of Québec places on the critical and strategic metals sector and the recognition of the qualities of the Crevier Project, which continues to improve as additional work is carried out. This grant, which is non-dilutive to our shareholders, is highly appreciated given the work we need to do to bring this project to the next level”, concluded Mr. Jean -Sébastien David.

“In an ever-changing global landscape, with the growing need for critical and strategic minerals, our government is committed to supporting mining exploration companies as they search for future mineral discoveries. The development of these minerals will ensure our competitiveness on the international stage, while fostering the essential energy and technological transition. I am proud to support these initiatives that contribute to the socio-economic development of Québec and its regions,” said Ms. Blanchette Vézina.

The Crevier Project will focus exclusively on the production of niobium oxide for battery manufacturers as well as tantalum oxide for high-tech applications.

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of NioBay.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to others properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakaminulnuatsh First Nation. The Company has also the option to acquire a 80% interest in the Foothills project, a titanium-phosphate project located near the former St-Urbain mine site in Québec.

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

