Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Earnings Results on Monday April 21, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) announced today that it will release first quarter 2025 results on Monday, April 21, 2025, before the market opens. Upon release, investors may access a copy of the earnings results at the Company's Investor Relations website, investors.ccbg.com.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:

Jep Larkin

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402.8450