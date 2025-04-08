Gentherm Recognized as 2024 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

NOVI, Mich., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, General Motors presented Gentherm with a 2024 Supplier of the Year Award at GM’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Phoenix, Arizona.

This is the third time Gentherm has received the award.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a General Motors Supplier of the Year,” said Jaymi Wilson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America Automotive and Global Sales and Marketing at Gentherm. “This award reflects the long-standing relationship of trust we’ve built with GM through innovative technology delivery and strong business performance. It also highlights the value of our shared vision to deliver meaningful solutions that create value for GM and, ultimately, for consumers. We’re proud to support one of our most valued and enduring customers and look forward to continuing this successful partnership for years to come.”

GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization’s performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM’s core values and ambitious goals.

“For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances,” said Jeff Morrison, Global Chief Procurement Officer at GM. “Together, we’re helping bring advanced technology and the industry’s broadest portfolio of vehicles to market for GM customers.”

This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM’s 2024 Supplier of the Year list. For more information, visit news.gm.com.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. We are also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

ABOUT GENERAL MOTORS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.