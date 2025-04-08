BellRing Brands Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2025 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter after market close on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Interested parties may join the conference call by registering in advance at the following link: BellRing Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the conference call. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company’s brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit www.bellring.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jennifer Meyer

jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com

(415) 814-9388