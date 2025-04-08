Exco Technologies Limited Announces Second Quarter Results on April 30, 2025

TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the close of business on Wednesday April 30, 2025.

Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday May 1, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cfak3cqo a few minutes before the event. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5bfbfeed182c445baa03c5d68c0bf911 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on May 1, 2025, an archived version will be available on the Exco website (www.excocorp.com) until May 16, 2025.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.