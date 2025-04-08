Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for its Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

DANBURY, CT, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2025 third quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Following the earnings release, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com.

The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the conference call:

U.S. Participants: 877-705-2976

International Participants: 201-689-8798

Meeting Number: 13751646

For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be made available on the Company’s website referenced above for up to six months.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETD), named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted furniture in its own North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt McNulty

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

IR@ethanallen.com