Monkey's Wrench Plumbing Makes a Big Move to Addison, IL - Now Serving DuPage County

Addison, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addison, Illinois -

Monkey's Wrench Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company, is proud to announce its relocation from Elmwood Park, IL to Addison, IL. The move marks a major milestone in the company's mission to better serve the residential and commercial plumbing needs of DuPage County and the greater Chicago area.

With an unwavering commitment to quality, integrity, and reliability, Monkey's Wrench Plumbing has quickly become one of the most recognized names in plumbing throughout Chicagoland. By relocating to Addison, the company is strategically positioned to offer faster response times and an even higher level of customer service to homeowners and businesses in need of plumbing solutions they can count on.

"Our move to Addison wasn't just about changing locations—it was about getting closer to the community we've grown to love and serve," said Michael Surmin, Owner of Monkey's Wrench Plumbing. "We've always been about putting people first, and this transition allows us to reach more homes, more families, and more businesses that rely on honest, high-quality plumbing services."

Monkey's Wrench Plumbing offers a wide range of professional plumbing services, including: Drain cleaning; Sewer line repairs and replacements; Water heater repairs and installations; Leak detection; and Emergency plumbing services.

Whether it's a clogged drain at midnight or a failing water heater on a freezing winter morning, Monkey's Wrench Plumbing is just a phone call away. Their team is known for fast response times, clean workmanship, and treating every home with the same respect and care as their own.

As a family-owned and operated business, the team at Monkey's Wrench Plumbing understands the importance of trust. That's why they are fully licensed, insured, and dedicated to providing transparent pricing with no hidden fees. Their reputation is built on delivering dependable plumbing services at reasonable rates—and they back it all with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

"We're not just plumbers—we're problem solvers, neighbors, and community members," added Surmin. "Every service call is an opportunity to make someone's day a little easier and their home a little safer. That's why we offer emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When you need us, we're there—no matter what."

Monkey's Wrench Plumbing takes pride in their hands-on approach and attention to detail. Each technician is carefully trained, courteous, and equipped with the latest tools and technology to get the job done right the first time. From the initial phone call to the final walkthrough, customers can expect a seamless, stress-free experience that puts their needs front and center.

The move to Addison is already paying off. Residents and business owners across DuPage County have expressed appreciation for the company's quick response times, expert plumbing knowledge, and friendly, down-to-earth service.

"We're truly humbled by the warm welcome we've received in Addison and throughout DuPage County," said Surmin. "It means the world to us to have the trust of this community. We're excited to keep building those relationships and providing the reliable service people deserve."

Monkey's Wrench Plumbing is continuing to grow and expand their team to keep up with increasing demand. With their headquarters now centrally located in Addison, the company is well-positioned to become the go-to plumbing provider across the region.

If you're in need of professional plumbing services—whether it's routine maintenance, an urgent repair, or a brand-new installation—Monkey's Wrench Plumbing is ready to help. They offer same-day service, upfront pricing, and the kind of customer care that only a family-run business can provide. For more information, to schedule a service, or to get a quote, visit https://www.monkeyswrenchplumbing.com or call (630) 624-6665.



About Monkey's Wrench Plumbing

Monkey's Wrench Plumbing is a family-owned and operated plumbing company based in Addison, Illinois. Known for its honest service, quick response times, and dependable work, the company serves residents and businesses throughout DuPage County and the Chicago area. With 24/7 emergency service and a customer-first approach, Monkey's Wrench Plumbing is the trusted choice for all your plumbing needs.

Monkey's Wrench Plumbing

Michael Surmin

(630) 624-6665

monkzilla22@icloud.com

1001 Republic Dr Ste 4

Addison, IL 60101