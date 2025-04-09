Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Viatris, Inc. (VTRS)

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Viatris Inc. (“Viatris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRS) securities between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris’ Indore, India facility. Defendants’ statements misrepresented the FDA’s issuance of a warning letter and its impact on Viatris’ operations. Defendants routinely referred to the impact of the warning letter as a mere “minor headwind” for the Company. On February 27, 2025, Viatris announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and provided disappointing fiscal 2025 guidance. The Company attributed below-expectation guidance on “the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert.” Following this news, the price of Viatris’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025, Viatris’ stock price fell to $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025, a decline of about 15.21% in the span of just a single day.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Viatris should contact the Firm prior to the June 3, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .