Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent 

– Stream tonight’s episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes available every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –
– Interviews available by request –
– Download photography from tonight’s episode here –
TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- The STUDIO 26 DANCERS (Halifax, NS) lit up the stage with energetic, impressive dance moves that had the crowd roaring!
- 15-year-old singer KYRA DANIEL (Kingston, ON) received a standing ovation for her powerful and deeply personal cover of “Black Like Me” by Mickey Guyton. Kardinal Offishall was personally moved by the performance, saying, “it felt like a weight had been lifted off of my shoulders.”
- Katherine Ryan hit her first-ever Golden Buzzer for comedian DARREN LEO (Toronto, ON). His stand-up performance poking fun at Asian stereotypes had the crowd and judges bursting with laughter.
- BEN KAHAN (Toronto, ON) invited Howie on stage to put artificial intelligence to the test with a bold magic act that left everyone in absolute awe.
- YAMA LAURENT (Lévis, QC) showed off her amazing voice during a beautiful cover of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 8)
STUDIO 26 DANCERS – Dance
Halifax, NS
Check Out STUDIO 26 DANCER’s Performance
KP STONE – Singer/Musician
Ottawa, ON
Check Out KP STONE’s Performance
KYRA DANIEL – Singer/Musician
Kingston, ON
Check Out KYRA DANIEL’s Performance
DARREN LEO – Comedy
Toronto, ON
Check Out DARREN LEO’s Performance
BEN KAHAN – Magic
Toronto, ON
Check Out BEN KAHAN’s Performance
JACOB HILLHOUSE – Variety
Lindsay, ON
Check Out JACOB HILLHOUSE’s Performance
YAMA LAURENT – Singer/Musician
Lévis, QC
Check Out YAMA LAURENT’s Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 15)
TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance
Vancouver, BC
BRIANNA MONTEROSSO – Singer/Musician
St. Catherines, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
LLOYD FARLEY – Comedy
Calgary, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
PRECIOUS CHONG – Comedy
Toronto, ON
JANICLE FILIBUSTER – Singer/Musician
Calgary, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
PAT MEYER – Variety
OKA, QC
TAPE FACE – Variety
Las Vegas, NV
NICOLINA – Singer/Musician
Vaughan, ON
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
Social Media Links
Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram
Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok
Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube
Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter
Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook
Hashtag: #CGT
Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/
Citytv on Instagram
Citytv on Twitter
Citytv on Facebook
Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter
For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca, 416.627.5728
Brigitte Kenny, brigitte@hypepr.ca, 647.967.3272