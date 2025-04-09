Flexi-View Lending Closes $13.85M Loan for Commercial Property Acquisition in Philadelphia.

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexi-View Lending, a leading provider of flexible financing solutions for commercial real estate, today announced the successful closing of a $13.85 million loan to support the acquisition of a prime commercial property in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The loan was extended to Amanda Sima, a seasoned investor with a track record of strategic property acquisitions. Structured with a 48-month term and an interest rate of 11.55%, the financing reflects a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 75%, allowing the borrower to move swiftly in securing the asset within a competitive market.

“This transaction demonstrates our commitment to empowering experienced investors with tailored solutions that align with their investment timelines and goals,” said James McDonough, Managing Director at Flexi-View Lending. “Amanda Sima’s vision for this property fits well with the evolving commercial landscape in Philadelphia, and we’re excited to support her continued growth.”

The acquisition positions the borrower to capitalize on the ongoing demand for well-located commercial assets in urban centers, with long-term potential for value creation and community impact.

Flexi-View Lending remains focused on delivering agile, client-centric lending services that help real estate professionals seize timely opportunities in today’s dynamic market.

