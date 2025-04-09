VGP announces nomination of Mr. Chris Morrish as member of its Board of Directors

Mr. Morrish will be proposed for appointment to the Board at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 9 May 2025.

Antwerp, Belgium – 9 April 2025: VGP, a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and industrial real estate, as well as a renewable energy provider, announces the nomination of Mr. Chris Morrish as a member of its Board of Directors. He will bring his broad experience in the real estate sector to further strengthen VGP’s Board. Mr. Morrish will be proposed for appointment to the Board at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 9 May 2025.

Mr. Chris Morrish currently is a Senior Advisor at FREO Group and previously served as Managing Director and Regional Head for Europe at GIC Real Estate, the real estate investment arm of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), where he oversaw European real estate investments and was a member of GIC RE's Global Investment Committee. Prior to joining GIC, Mr. Chris Morrish was Strategic Planning Director at Hammerson plc, a major UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and Associate Director at Greycoat PLC, specializing in Central London office development. He began his career at Hillier Parker (now CBRE). Chris holds degrees from Pembroke College, Cambridge, and an MBA from City University, with additional studies at Stanford University. He was a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and has served on the Management Board of INREV and the Supervisory Board of the Investment Property Forum (IPF).

VGP is honoured to have Mr. Chris Morrish on board, replacing Mrs. Katherina Reiche, to whom VGP expresses its gratitude for her long commitment to the company.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-european owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 378.4 full-time equivalents in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2024, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 7.8 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.4 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: be0003878957).

For more information, please go to: http://www.vgpparks.eu

