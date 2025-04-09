RIBER reports solid growth in sales and earnings in 2024

Revenues: €41.2m (+5%)

Income from ordinary operations: €4.5m, representing 11% of revenues

Net income: €4.1m (+21%)

Proposed payout of €0.08 per share for 2024 (+14%)

Bezons, April 9, 2024 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing its full-year results for 2024, marked by solid growth in sales and profitability.

(€m - at December 31) 2024 2023 Change Revenues 41.2 39.3 +4.8% MBE systems revenues 31.0 29.0 +7.0% Services and accessories revenues 10.2 10.3 -1.2% Gross margin

% of revenues 14.8

36.1% 13.2

33.7% +12.1%



Income from ordinary operations

% of revenues 4.5

10.9% 3.9

10.0% +14.4%



Operating income

% of revenues 4.4

10.6% 3.9

10.0% +11.3%



Pre-tax income

% of revenues 4.4

10.6% 3.6

9.1% +22.5%



Net income

% of revenues 4.1

10.0% 3.4

8.7% +21.4%





Key developments

In 2024, RIBER achieved its revenues targets, driven by solid growth in MBE system sales. This momentum reflects the strengthening of its positions in the MBE market, for both research and industrial production, as evidenced by the strong order intake during the year, with 13 new MBE systems. In this context, the company's earnings show a clear improvement compared with the previous year.

Alongside this, RIBER moved forward with its innovation efforts with the development of ROSIE (RIBER Oxide on SIlicon Epitaxy), a new system dedicated to the silicon photonics sector. Designed to meet the growing demands of optical transmission and reception applications, its commercial launch, scheduled for 2026, opens up new prospects in a fast-growing market. This dynamism is supported by the demand for advanced semiconductor materials dedicated to data transmission and Artificial Intelligence. The technology developed by RIBER will help reduce energy consumption, particularly in data centers.

Revenues

Full-year revenues for 2024 increased to €41.2m, up +5% from 2023. Revenues for MBE systems were up +7% to €31.0m for 12 machines delivered, compared with 13 in 2023. Revenues for services and accessories amounted to 10.2 million euros, representing 24.8% of 2024 revenues, and were broadly stable year-on-year.

Earnings

The gross margin was €14.8m, up +12.1%, driven by growth in system business.

Income from ordinary operations was €4.5m, up +14.4% compared with the previous year, thanks to effective control of operating costs. It represents 11% of revenues, compared with 10% in 2023.

Net income totaled €4.1m, compared with €3.4m in 2023, an increase of +21.4%.



Cash flow and balance sheet

The cash position at end-2023 was positive at €8.6m, compared to €9.7m at end-2023.

Shareholders’ equity totaled €23.6m, up +€2.3m compared with end-2023. This change is driven by the earnings for the year 2024 and the distribution of amounts drawn against the issue premium for 2023 to shareholders.



Order book

The order book at December 31, 2024 represented €21.7m, down 17% year-on-year, including 7 MBE systems (€16.7m), of which 5 for production, as well as orders for services and accessories (€5.0m).

The order book is up after factoring the two new orders announced in January 2025 for a production system in Europe and a research system in the United States, both scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Outlook

In view of the uncertainties linked to the application of US customs duties and the economic environment, RIBER is reserving its position on issuing guidance for fiscal year 2025.

RIBER remains committed to its medium-term objectives. In this context, RIBER is moving forward with its growth strategy by strengthening its technological leadership and expanding its solutions into new high value-added markets, particularly silicon photonics and materials for quantum technologies. These developments will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2025.

Distribution of amounts drawn against the “issue premium” account

The Board of Directors will propose to the June 18, 2025 General Meeting a cash distribution of €0.08 per share, through a partial reimbursement of the issue premium. It will be released for payment on June 25, 2025.

Next dates

April 18, 2025 - 6:00pm: 2024 annual financial report

June 18, 2025 - 10:00am: General Meeting in Paris

The annual financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on April 8, 2025. The statutory auditors have completed the audit procedures on the corporate and consolidated accounts. The certification report will be issued once the necessary procedures have been finalized for publishing the full-year financial report.

In compliance with AMF regulations and the operating rules of Euronext Growth Paris, RIBER will henceforth publish its sales figures on a half-yearly basis, except in the event of significant developments.

