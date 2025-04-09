21Shares Forms Exclusive Partnership with the House of Doge to Launch Dogecoin ETP in Europe

Zurich, 9 April 2025 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), has formed an exclusive partnership with the House of Doge to create the only Dogecoin ETP endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation, which will be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: DOGE). This collaboration marks a major milestone in bringing institutional-grade exposure to Dogecoin, one of the most community-driven and widely recognised digital assets.

Exchange Product Name Ticker ISIN Fee SIX Swiss Exchange 21Shares Dogecoin ETP DOGE CH1431521033 2.50%

The 21Shares Dogecoin ETP is 100% physically backed, offering a transparent and seamless way for investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin through traditional financial channels. Originally launched in 2013 as a light-hearted alternative to Bitcoin, Dogecoin has since grown into one of the most widely recognised and accessible cryptocurrencies, known for its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and increasing merchant adoption. Today, leading brands such as Microsoft and AMC Theatres accept Dogecoin as a payment method, reinforcing its role in mainstream finance.

Beyond its technical advantages, Dogecoin has built a highly engaged and socially impactful community, rallying around the principle of “Do Only Good Everyday.” Over the years, its supporters have helped drive initiatives ranging from charitable fundraising to financial accessibility efforts, demonstrating the power of decentralised communities in shaping the future of digital finance.

“With this exclusive partnership we’re providing investors with the most direct and accessible way to gain exposure to the Dogecoin ecosystem,” said Duncan Moir, President at 21Shares. “Dogecoin has become more than a cryptocurrency: it represents a cultural and financial movement that continues to drive mainstream adoption, and DOGE offers investors a regulated avenue to be part of this exciting project.”

“This partnership marks a very large step forward for the Dogecoin vision,” said Jens Wiechers, Advisory Board Member at House of Doge and Co-Executive Director of the Dogecoin Foundation. “Dogecoin was created to be a fun, accessible form of peer-to-peer money, and over the years, it has demonstrated real-world utility in payments, tipping, and charitable giving. For Dogecoin to reach its full potential as a global currency, institutional support and corporate partnerships are essential. This initiative with 21Shares provides a regulated path for institutions to participate in and amplify the ‘Dogecoin is Money’ vision, while still honoring the community’s spirit. Global adoption is critical, and we’re excited to take this next step – ensuring Dogecoin stays fun, but gains the credibility and backing needed to thrive at scale.”

“Our partnership with 21Shares demonstrates the evolving maturity and legitimacy of Dogecoin in the financial world,” said Sarosh Mistry, President and CEO of Sodexo North America and Director-Elect of House of Doge. “Institutional products will empower new types of investors to participate in the Dogecoin ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a leader in the future of digital assets.”

With over $7.3 billion in assets under management and listings on 11 major exchanges, including SIX Swiss Exchange, Nasdaq, and Euronext, 21Shares continues to drive the integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.





About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers. We were founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. In 2018, 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP, and we have a seven-year track-record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most-liquid securities exchanges globally. In addition to our seven-year track record, 21Shares offers investors best-in-class research and unparalleled client service.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com.

About House of Doge

The House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to transforming Dogecoin into a fully integrated and accessible global payment platform and currency. The House of Doge’s mission is to advance the mainstream adoption of Dogecoin by enhancing its utility through real-world applications.

About Dogecoin Foundation

The Dogecoin Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to developing open-source technology that enhances Dogecoin’s accessibility and utility as a peer-to-peer digital currency.

