Major shareholder announcement – Danske Bank A/S

In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we disclose that on 3 April 2025, Danske Bank held, through direct and indirect holdings, 43,146,297 voting rights attached to shares in Danske Bank A/S, corresponding to 5% of the voting rights of Danske Bank A/S.

The holding of own shares is attributable mainly to the DKK 5.5 billion share buy-back programme, which was announced on 2 February 2024. The programme, which is described in detail in company announcement No. 2 of 2 February 2024, was completed on 3 February 2025 as set out in company announcement no. 5 2025.

On 20 March 2025 the Annual General Meeting of Danske Bank A/S adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Articles of Association regarding reduction of Danske Bank’s share capital by nominally DKK 271,894,960 by cancellation of part of Danske Bank’s holding of own shares. The reduction of share capital has subsequently been filed with the Danish Business Authority in accordance with the Danish Companies Act and is expected to be completed by the end of April 2025.

