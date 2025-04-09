XRP Bulls Rush to BlocScale Launchpad, as $BLOC Token Seed Sale Becomes the Hottest Opportunity on XRP Ledger

LIJA, Malta, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Ledger is heating up as BlocScale Launchpad continues to make waves in the crypto space. In what industry observers are calling one of the most exciting developments in the XRP ecosystem, BlocScale’s $BLOC Token SeedSale has emerged as the centerpiece of investor interest. With over 35% of the seed sale allocation already claimed, BlocScale Launchpad is gaining significant traction from early-stage investors, developers, and XRP enthusiasts looking to be part of something groundbreaking.

Why the XRP Community is Flocking to BlocScale

For years, the XRP Ledger has been a leader in fast, low-cost transactions and enterprise blockchain use cases, particularly in cross-border payments. However, it lacked a decentralized fundraising platform—until now. BlocScale is filling that gap by providing the XRP community with its first native IDO launchpad.

The $BLOC token , which powers the BlocScale ecosystem, is designed not only as a utility token for accessing IDO allocations but also as a governance token, giving holders the power to vote on future project listings and platform development proposals. This dual-use model is proving to be a powerful draw, giving investors a real voice and tangible utility.

A Game-Changer for Fundraising on XRP Ledger

BlocScale aims to revolutionize fundraising by allowing blockchain projects and real-world businesses to raise capital directly on XRPL. It automates token creation, integrates trustline establishment for investors, and ensures 40% of raised capital goes toward immediate DEX liquidity—providing stability for both projects and early backers. With no tier systems or exclusivity barriers, BlocScale makes participation in IDOs seamless for everyone, not just whales.

BlocScale Launchpad has already onboarded its first memecoin, XCAT , demonstrating how fast-growing tokens can thrive on XRPL with the right infrastructure. And this is just the beginning—more projects are lining up to launch via BlocScale in the coming weeks.

$BLOC Seed Sale Details

With the private sale round completely sold out earlier this year, the $BLOC token seed round has quickly become one of the most anticipated fundraising events on XRPL.

Total Allocation: 10,000,000 $BLOC

Price: 1 XRP = 50 $BLOC

Soft Cap: 10,000 XRP (Achieved)

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP

Minimum Buy: 200 XRP

Maximum Buy: 20,000 XRP

Start Date: February 27, 2025



With over 35% already claimed, time is running out for investors who want to lock in early access to one of the most promising token ecosystems on XRPL.

Looking Ahead

BlocScale is more than just a launchpad—it’s a movement to democratize capital and onboard global innovation onto the XRP Ledger. By supporting startups, real-world asset tokenization, and a wide range of Web3 applications, BlocScale is positioning itself to be a cornerstone of the next evolution of the XRP ecosystem.

Whether you’re an early investor looking for the next breakout opportunity or a project builder seeking the perfect environment to launch your vision, BlocScale is laying the foundation for success—one $BLOC at a time.

