Medical Implant Fasteners Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 4.9 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical implant fasteners market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.7% annually from 2025 to 2031, with an anticipated size of US$ 4.9 billion by 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global medical implant fasteners market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2031 (billion US$) 4.9 Growth (CAGR) 4.7% during 2025-2031 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Medical Implant Fasteners Market:

The global medical implant fasteners market is segmented based on application type, material type, fastener type, threading type, and region.

Based on application type - The medical implant fasteners market is segmented into trauma & extremities, hips & knees, spine, CMF, dental, and other application types. The trauma & extremities application holds the largest share of the medical implant fasteners market due to the rising incidence of fractures and bone injuries caused by accidental falls, osteoporosis, and bone deformities. The need for internal fixation devices, such as plates and screws to support bone healing, along with advancements in technology and increased healthcare spending, further drives growth in this segment.

Dental application is likely to experience the fastest growth owing to a growing demand for dental implants, technological advancements in implants, such as mini dental implants, 3D printing, and use of biocompatible materials; growing cosmetic dentistry trends; and higher demand for minimally invasive procedures.



Based on the material type – The market is segmented into titanium, stainless steel, and other material types. Titanium occupies the largest share in the medical implant fasteners market, owing to its properties, such as biocompatibility, corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, exceptional mechanical properties, durability, non-magnetic and MRI compatibility, and durability, making them ideal medical implants and devices. Titanium meets stringent regulatory medical standards, and it is widely accepted across the global healthcare industry.



Based on the fastener type - The market is segmented into screws, bolts, nuts, and other fastener types. Screws are expected to remain the most dominant fastener type of the market over the next six years. Screws dominate the medical implant fasteners market due to their strong holding ability and ease of use in orthopedic surgeries and implants. Their high level of secure fixation, availability in various sizes, and biocompatibility make them a preferred choice. Additionally, their adaptability for minimally invasive procedures further drives their demand.

Based on the threading type - The market is segmented into threaded and non-threaded. Threaded category is likely to be the most preferred threading type in the market during the forecast period. Threaded fasteners offer superior mechanical strength, high secure fastening capacity, and ease of assembly and removal. Its widespread use in orthopedic and dental surgeries, biocompatibility, adaptability for minimally invasive procedures, and availability in various sizes make it essential for critical medical applications. Additionally, their compliance with regulations and standards makes them even more reliable and widely used.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for medical implant fasteners. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Its advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investments in medical technology, and continuous innovations.

The rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions, such as osteoporosis and arthritis, along with high rates of joint replacements, trauma surgeries, and dental implants, further drives market growth.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the medical implant fasteners market, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, a growing aging population, increasing medical tourism, and rising demand for orthopedic and dental treatments. Technological advancements further support market growth. China serves as the region's growth engine, being the largest medical device manufacturing hub and experiencing rapid healthcare infrastructure expansion.



Medical Implant Fasteners Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increase in demand for orthopedic, dental, and CMF implant procedures owing to increasing cases of fractures, joint replacements, and dental restorations.

A rising aging population leads to a higher prevalence of osteoporosis, arthritis, and degenerative bone diseases.

Rising sports and trauma injuries due to increasing accidents and sports-related fractures.

Growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, including R&D investments.

Stringent regulatory compliance and quality standards drive the demand for high-performance fasteners.



Top 5 Companies in the Medical Implant Fasteners Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players across the region. Most of the major players often specialize in orthopedic, spinal, dental, and hip & knee implants, providing both individual fasteners and fully assembled implant systems. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

DePuy Synthes (Part of Johnson & Johnson)

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Smith Nephew plc

Arthrex, Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Medical Implant Fasteners Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



