China and Global Automotive High-precision Positioning Research Report 2025 Featuring Installation Forms and Data of 7 OEMs, 30 Chinese High-precision Positioning Suppliers and 4 Module Suppliers

IMU develops towards 'domain controller integration' and 'software/hardware integrated service integration'



As the cornerstone of autonomous driving perception, high-precision positioning holds vast market potential and demands continuous technological advancement.



Future Directions for High-Precision Positioning Development

IMU Integration into Domain Control and Integrated Software/Hardware/Service in End-to-end autonomous driving solution



In end-to-end autonomous driving systems, integrating IMU into domain controllers has become mainstream. With the evolution of autonomous driving, vehicles require higher accuracy and safety in perception and positioning, especially for L3+ autonomous vehicles that demand ultra-high-precision positioning.

In order to help the product application of OEMs, Sixents Technology launched a 'Smart Driving Software, Hardware and Service Integrated Positioning Terminal" in 2024H1. As an organism that is flexibly combined with multiple product lines, the terminal can not only realize the functions of the original P-BOX, but also acts as a priori platform for high-precision positioning domain controller integrated solutions. The high-precision positioning capability has shifted from P-BOX to domain controllers, which requires all product lines to be broken down. This terminal can greatly accelerate the promotion of integrated solutions. In the future, more and more smart driving software, hardware and service integrated positioning solutions will be implemented in various domain controllers.



Sixents Technology's 'Smart Driving Software, Hardware and Service Integrated Positioning Terminal" has a complete closed loop with high-precision positioning capabilities. Its four product baselines - GNSS (satellite navigation), IMU (inertial navigation), PE (terminal algorithm), and CS (differential correction service) have been owned and productized by Sixents Technology after years of R&D and verification. Among them, CS, as the first commercialized product line, has been mass-produced for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, industry applications and other fields. PE has been involved in multiple mass-production projects. Newer GNSS and IMU product lines have been included in mass-production projects.



Sixents Technology's "Smart Driving Software, Hardware and Service Integrated Positioning Terminal" is the first to integrate GNSS+IMU+PE+CS, reducing costs by 30% compared to traditional solutions.



In addition, based on Sixents Technology's globally integrated high-precision positioning services, positioning solutions at home and abroad can be unified, and OEMs do not need to replace software and hardware solutions when going overseas. Sixents Technology's 'Smart Driving Software, Hardware and Service Integrated Positioning Terminal", based on global differentiated services and terminal algorithm groups, can fully cater to a unified architecture in the global market and system-wide localization, forming a stable, safe, and reliable system closed loop.



Sixents Technology has offered over 10 billion times of high-precision positioning services per day, with more than 3,000 sites, more than 15 million designated vehicles of over 40 models.



Multi-sensor fusion positioning achieves SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping)



The IMU is built into the camera module and uses the visual-inertial navigation system (VINS) to use acceleration data to improve the accuracy and stability of binocular ranging. High-precision vehicle trajectory calculations can be maintained in some extreme environments, such as emergency traffic jams, heavy rain, nighttime, underground parking lots, etc.



Relying on the technological accumulation of UAV systems, DJI began to explore an inertial navigation stereoscopic binocular vision system in the field of intelligent driving as early as 2016. After years of precipitation, the system has matured. In 2025, an inertial navigation trinocular and LiDAR assembly system will be launched, with the cost much lower than the current "LiDAR + vision + P-Box" solution.



In addition to DJI, Sixents Technology has also developed a visual perception positioning terminal that integrates technologies such as binocular cameras, IMU, GNSS, RTK, and visual fusion positioning algorithms.

MEMS IMU chips realize integrated calculation and integrate AI algorithms



STMicroelectronics launched the ASM330LHBG1 automotive-grade AI inertial module to improve vehicle navigation and positioning accuracy and reliability



STMicroelectronics has launched the ASM330LHBG1 automotive-grade inertial module, which integrates a three-axis MEMS accelerometer, a three-axis MEMS gyroscope module and a safety software library. Equipped with ST's machine-learning core (MLC) and programmable finite state machine (FSM), the ASM330LHBG1 can run artificial-intelligence (AI) algorithms in the sensor to provide smart functionality at low power.



Asensing Technology's GST80 programmable MEMS IMU chip with built-in MCU



At the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in April 2024, Asensing Technology unveiled its new MEMS IMU chip - GST80. This chip is the industry's first programmable automotive sensor with a built-in MCU, featuring high integration, high performance and cost-effectiveness. GST80 is completely independently designed, developed, packaged, tested and produced by Asensing Technology, and the entire production process is conducted domestically, effectively ensuring the security of the supply chain and filling the domestic gap in high-performance automotive-grade MEMS IMU chips.



High-precision positioning from the perspective of OEMs: lower hardware costs and higher algorithm performance



OEMs always seek to reduce costs and increase efficiency. On the one hand, IMU integration is achieved through powerful domain controllers to reduce hardware costs, and SD pro MAP is introduced to replace expensive HD MAP to cut down map costs. On the other hand, the complexity of map algorithms has been greatly improved, such as model-based IMU noise reduction, online calibration and temperature compensation, and the combination of vision, LiDAR and IMU for high-precision map positioning.



As autonomous driving technology continues to mature, more and more vehicles will use laser SLAM and visual SLAM technology to achieve SLAM. The tight coupling of LiDAR, vision and IMU can improve the accuracy, reliability and robustness of positioning and attitude estimation, and is particularly suitable for scenarios with high-speed dynamics, complex environments, many occlusions or unreliable GPS.



Key Topics Covered:



Definition and Market Overview of High-precision Positioning

Definition

IMU

GNSS (the Most Mature Absolute Positioning Solution)

GNSS+IMU Combined Positioning Terminal

Main Application Scenarios of High-precision Positioning

Classification Functions of Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle Application (Low-speed Autonomous Vehicles)

Commercial Vehicle Application (Autonomous Trucks)

High-precision Positioning Market Size

Estimated Installations of High-precision Positioning Products in Autonomous Vehicles in China, 2024

China's Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Market Size, 2023-2028E

China's Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Module Market Size (by Vehicle Type)

High-precision Positioning Market Players

Types of Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Suppliers

Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Supply Pattern

Trends of High-precision Positioning Industry

Innovative Positioning Technology

Advantages of Low Orbit Satellites

Global High-precision Positioning Services Evolve to PPP-RTK

Advantages of PPP-RTK Compared with NRTK

Mainstream High-precision Positioning Vendors at Home and Abroad Have Launched PPP-RTK

Positioning Algorithms

Classification of Combined Positioning Coupling Algorithms

Comparison between Combined Positioning Coupling Algorithms

Selection of Coupling Algorithms in Different Autonomous Driving Environments

Summary of Autonomous Driving Combined Positioning Algorithms and Suppliers

Domestic Supply Chain

High-precision Positioning Technology Localization

Automotive-grade IMUs

Core IMU Components: Accelerometers, Gyroscopes

Common Configurations of Automotive-grade IMUs: Independent Modules or SMD

Mature Application of IMUs in Classic Intelligent Driving

Automotive-grade IMU Price

Automotive-grade IMU Technology Trend

Features of IMUs from Foreign Suppliers

Features of IMUs from Domestic Suppliers

Comparison of Domestic and Foreign IMU Parameters

Positioning Service Operation Models

Layout and Operation Models of Major High-precision Positioning Service Providers

Application Models of High-precision Positioning Service Providers

High-precision Positioning Installation Forms and data of OEMs

High-precision Positioning Installation Data of OEMs

Autonomous Driving Penetration Rate in China's Passenger Car Market, 2023~2028E

China's Passenger Car High-precision Positioning Market Size, 2023-2028E

High-precision Positioning Installation Structure of Production Passenger Cars in China, 2023-2024 (by price)

TOP 10 Production Passenger Car Models

OEM High-precision Positioning Installation Forms

Summary of OEM High-precision Positioning Solutions

Summary of OEM High-precision Positioning Installation Strategies

High-precision Positioning Technology and Suppliers of Some OEM Models

Geely

Xpeng

Li Auto

NIO

GAC

Tesla

Huawei (Avatr, Seres, ARCFOX, etc.)

Domestic High-precision Positioning Suppliers

Sixents Technology

Asensing

DAISCH

CHCNAV

Qianxun SI

BYNAV Technology

ComNav Technology

Hi-Target

BDStar Navigation

Unicore Communications

Aceinna

Geespace

DAYOUPi

Haige Communications

Quectel

DJI

W-Ibeda

China Mobile

TruePoint

STARCART

Huaxin Semiconductor

Jingwei Hirain

Forsense

MT Microsystems

Anhui XDLK Microsystem

Lins Tech

KiSilicon Technology

JueFX

Allystar

High-precision Positioning Module Suppliers

STMicroelectronics

Novatel

u-blox

Bosch

