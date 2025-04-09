Global and China Automotive Micromotor and Motion Mechanism Industry Report 2025: Focus on Smart Cockpits, HUD Flip, CID, Seats, and EPS Motor Solutions

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Micromotor and Motion Mechanism Industry Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
More automotive micromotors and motion mechanisms are used in a single vehicle, especially in cockpits, autonomous driving and other scenarios.
Automotive micromotors specifically refer to motors with small volume and capacity as well as output power below several hundred watts. As the key components in automobiles, micromotors generally meet the requirements of automobiles for power, precise control, energy conservation and environmental protection. Automotive micromotors feature high torque, low noise, small size, light weight, easy use and constant speed operation.
Automotive micromotors are widely distributed in engines, chassis, bodies and accessories of automobiles. Automotive micromotors are mainly used in brake assist (brake assist motors), power steering (power steering motors), seat adjustment (seat adjustment motors), wipers (wiper motors), air conditioning adjustment, idle speed controllers, radiator fans (heat dissipation), etc.
Typical application scenarios of automotive micromotors: smart cockpits
Automotive intelligence has become an important criterion for ordinary consumers. As the embodiment of automotive intelligent technology, smart cockpits integrate displays, interaction, operating systems, chips and other technologies and products, and will lead the automotive industry's intelligent transformation into the next stage. Automotive micromotor control systems will still play a huge role as driving mechanisms that enable the movement of electric components inside smart cockpits.
HUD flip motor solutions
HUDs can map important information, such as driving speed, water temperature, etc., on the holographic half mirror on the windshield, so that the driver can see important information clearly without having to lower his/her head. In essence, HUDs are designed to improve driving safety, but some HUDs on the market have some defects. For example, the display information cannot be seen in a normal sitting position and must be pushed forward at an angle to be seen (in this case there is no micromotors), which seriously affects driving safety.
For the obtuse-angle intelligent opening and closing of HUDs, micro DC motors are added to the HUDs. The transmission systems composed of input shafts, reversing mechanisms and output gears can adjust the angle of the HUDs. In terms of heat dissipation, micromotors control the rotation of fans to effectively control the temperature of HUDs.
CID motor solutions
A CID is an important part of the interior of a modern car. It is usually located in the center of the cluster and can be easily viewed and operated by the driver and front passenger. In order to flexibly adjust the position and angle of the screen for the driver who can read information more intuitively and interact conveniently, two movement methods are designed for the CID: one is an electric-driven automotive screen that can slide left and right along the track; the other is a display that can be vertically raised and lowered by an electric drive device.
In spite of different moving directions, they share the same technical principle, involving motor drive, electronic control systems, mechanical structures, sensors, etc. The core lies in motors, which provide power to drive the sliding and lifting of the screen. The motors, which can be DC motors, stepper motors, or other types, are connected to the on-board power supply via cables.
With the advancement of intelligent driving technology, the information that drivers need to judge and be reminded of is increasing. Traditional display technology is clearly not up to the task, so the installation of smart screens is inevitable.
Seat motor solutions
Micromotors can adjust seat angles, seat massage and other functions to reduce rider fatigue and provide a comfortable riding experience.
Electric seats powered by electric motors use transmission devices and actuators to adjust the position, height, and backrest of each seat. More luxurious ones can even adjust the thigh support, lumbar support, etc. to make the driver or passengers comfortable. Depending on functions, an electric seat usually has 4 micromotors and can have up to 8 ones.
By parts and features, electric seat adjustment motors can be divided into tilt motors, front vertical motors, rear vertical motors, slide rail motors, headrest motors, lumbar support motors, seat belt pretensioner motors and leg support motors.
Motors play a main role in electric seat adjustment actuator modules. For example, a lumbar support adjustment mechanism is mainly composed of a motor, a nut, a torsion spring, a pressure plate, etc. For lumbar support motors, Johnson Electric has proposed a solution that adopts a lightweight design and is 60% smaller in size than normal lumbar support motors on the market. It has high torque, with a maximum stall torque of up to 76.67mNm; and it boasts high efficiency, with a maximum working efficiency of up to 66%.
Typical application scenarios of automotive micromotors: chassis
EPS motor solutions
An EPS (Electric Power Steering) system is a power steering system that relies on an electric motor to provide auxiliary torque. It consists of a torque sensor that detects the driver's steering torque, an EPS ECU that calculates the torque based on the torque signal and controls the motor drive, a motor that generates power, and a reducer that transmits the motor drive force to the steering mechanism.
The global EPS motor market is steadily expanding and is expected to hit RMB19.77 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.01% from 2024 to 2030. However, due to technical barriers, financial barriers and customer barriers, the entry threshold of the EPS motor industry is relatively high.
In terms of technology, EPS motor design should consider parameters such as torque development and stability, motor noise, and motor speed. The relatively complex design process requires large-scale simulation and physical testing experiments. And as part of the EPS system, the motor should coordinate with sensors, ECUs and other components well in terms of integration. Therefore, the motor per se and its extended attributes require that EPS motor manufacturers should be ready in talents and technologies.
