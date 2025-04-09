Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2025 Featuring Top 10 Chinese Players - LGE, Neusoft, Huawei, Jingwei Hirain, Gosuncn, Flaircomm Microelectronics, Valeo, Continental, Lan-You, Denso

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



T-Box will achieve functional upgrades given the demand from CVIS and end-to-end autonomous driving

The combined share of top 10 suppliers exceeds 74%

In 2024, the Chinese passenger car T-Box market continued to grow, with an installation rate of 93.3%.



According to the estimated installations, top ten T-Box suppliers in the Chinese passenger car market in 2024 include LGE, Neusoft, Huawei, Jingwei Hirain, Gosuncn, Flaircomm Microelectronics, Valeo, Continental, Lan-You Technology and Denso, with a combined market share of more than 74%.

Amid growing 5G demand, T-Box suppliers enter the 5G era

In 2024, the growth in Chinese 5G market accelerated, and the number of vehicles equipped with 5G communications climbed to 3.59 million, a year-on-year spike of 119.5%. Driven by market demand, T-Box suppliers enter the 5G era. Currently, the suppliers that have mass-produced 5G T-Box mainly include Neusoft, LGE, Huawei, Valeo, JoyNext, etc. Top 5 suppliers occupy a combined share of 70.3%, marking a high level of market concentration.



Neusoft Group has formed a product matrix covering 4G/V2X Box, smart antennas, 5G/V2X Box, and achieved mass production. In 2024, Neusoft T-Box was designated by many OEMs such as Geely, Hongqi, and Great Wall Motor, and undertook overseas OEM projects such as BMW T-Box.



With the advantages in 5G modules, Huawei has achieved breakthroughs in OEMs such as GAC and Changan. Huawei's 5G T-Box module supports functions such as Huawei HiCar and HiLink to connect and control data between mobile phones, cars, and smart homes.



In its 2024 IPO, Flaircomm Microelectronics raised RMB210 million for 5G T-BOX R&D and industrialization projects, focusing on the R&D of 5GNR T-BOX. The 5GNR T-BOX will rely on the company's technology accumulation in the communication field and integrate new technologies such as CAN-FD, Ethernet, and smart antennas.

The construction of CVIS accelerates, promoting the integration of V2X modules and T-Box.

In 2024, China tried to apply 'vehicle-road-cloud integration', and C-NCAP included V2X in active safety testing. These two major measures will accelerate the introduction of V2X modules into vehicles. According to statistics, 500,000 passenger cars were equipped with V2X in China in 2024, and brands such as NIO, Ford, Volkswagen, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Rising Auto, Tank, Hongqi, BMW and Aion have taken the lead in achieving V2X mass production.



At this stage, some OEMs have integrated C-V2X modules into T-Box to realize CVIS functions based on a unified communication protocol under 5G technology. The most typical case is GM T-Box (i.e. The 12th-generation On-Star) that integrates C-V2X modules. In addition, domestic OEMs such as Tank 500 and Aion LX PLUS also adopt this solution.



In the following diagram showing the GM T-Box connection port, X1 is a 20-pin main connector, X2 is an audio and 100BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet connector, X6 is a single-ended C-V2X antenna, and X3 is a 4-antenna connector (cellular communication, DRX, GNSS and C-V2X). X7 is an automotive-grade Gigabit Ethernet connector.

The integration of 5G+V2X modules has become the T-Box focus of various suppliers

Harman's modular TCU (Telematics Control Unit) accommodates a cellular NAD (Network Access Device) side-by-side Autotalks' second-generation chipset providing C-V2X capabilities.



Neusoft has released the V2X protocol stack (VeTalk) that integrates 5G and independent research and development, launched the 5G/V2X Box, and conducted mass production.



Neusoft's 5G/V2X Box based on a mainstream platform (Qualcomm, MTK, and domestic platforms) can provide customized development of V2X DAY1 and DAY2 scenarios and development of new 5G scenario applications. It also supports overseas ECALL and communication certification, and bolsters overseas Internet of Vehicles functions.

The rise of end-to-end autonomous driving has triggered new demand for T-Box

In 2025, end-to-end autonomous driving emerged. The system directly implements full-process decision-making from sensor input to control output through deep learning models, breaking through the limitations of traditional modular architectures. This technical path puts forward higher requirements for T-Box, the core of the automotive communication and computing.

Low-latency, high-bandwidth data transmission capabilities

End-to-end models that process massive sensor data, such as video streams, require 5G-V2X communications to enable low-latency, highly reliable data transmission. T-Box should integrate 5G modules and C-V2X functions to ensure real-time interaction between the vehicle and the cloud, and between the vehicle and infrastructure, and to support the rapid response of autonomous driving algorithms.



At the same time, T-Box needs to communicate efficiently with automotive sensors and domain controllers through high-speed networks such as automotive Ethernet to reduce data transmission delays.



In areas without cellular network coverage (such as remote mountainous areas), T-Box should integrate low-orbit satellite communication modules (such as Starlink technology) to ensure the continuity of the end-to-end system.

Edge computing and heterogeneous computing power upgrade

The next-generation T-Box supports lightweight model reasoning by integrating the NPU (neural processing unit). For example, Lan-You Technology's YDU 2.0 enables driving-parking integration through edge computing..Local storage and cache optimization

End-to-end models frequently call HD maps and historical trajectory data. T-Box connects SSD via a PCIe interface to attain TB-level local cache.

In summary, under the demand for high-level Internet of Vehicles in the future, T-Box will continue to evolve:

In terms of communication, 5G RedCap is expected to replace Cat.4 to meet L2 and below connectivity, and 5G A and 6G will support real-time decision-making for higher-level autonomous vehicles;

In terms of architecture, T-Box is integrated with the smart cockpit domain, smart driving domain, or central computing platform; with gradually virtualized functions, it has become a software module on the central OS;

By function, it integrates with V2G, AR/VR and other in-vehicle and out-of-vehicle facility data, becoming the nerve center for full-dimensional interconnection between the vehicle and the outside.

The 'Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2025', highlights:

Global and Chinese T-Box market size forecast;

The demand and impact of automotive V2X, 5G, satellite communications and other functions on T-Box;

T-Box derivative functions required under the new EEA, ;

The market structure of key components such as main control modules, communication modules, and storage modules;

T-Box product strategies of OEMs and domestic and foreign suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview and Market of T-Box

Definition and System Architecture of T-Box

System Architecture of T-Box

Software and Hardware System Architecture of T-Box

T-Box Workflow

T-Box Policies

Overview of T-Box Market

Stand-alone T-Box Market

China's Stand-alone T-Box Installations and Installation Rate, 2022-2029E

Top 15 Brands in China by Stand-alone T-Box Installations

Top Models in China by Stand-alone T-Box Installations

Models Installed with Stand-alone T-Box in China by Price

V2X T-Box Market

5G T-Box Market

T-Box Market

2 Smart Antenna

T-Box (with High-precision Positioning) Market

Typical T-Box Solutions of OEMs

2 5G T-Box Market

5G Communication Module for T-Box

5G Communication Module Comparison

5G T-Box

5G T-Box Cost Analysis

OEM 5G T-Box Penetration Rate and Solution

Automotive 5G T-Box Price Trend

Automotive 5G T-Box Market Size

Typical Cases of 5G T-Box

Cost Difference between 5G Redcap and 5GeMBB

3 Collaborative Development of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration and T-Box

Definition and Technical Architecture of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration

Hierarchical Architecture of Vehicle-road-cloud System (Cloud, Road Test, Vehicle)

Core Role of T-Box in Vehicle-road-cloud System

Policy-driven National-level Pilot

Summary of National Policies in 2024

In-depth Analysis on Local Cases

Technical Requirements for T-Box in Vehicle-road-cloud System

Automotive-level Functional Safety and Communication Standards

Comparison between Technical Solutions of Typical OEMs

Application Scenarios and Business Closed-loop Exploration

Commercial Scenarios

Cost Sharing Model Innovation

Automotive V2X Equipment Forms and Cases

4 Global T-Box Suppliers

LG

Denso

Continental

Valeo

Harman

Visteon

Bosch

Ficosa

5 Chinese T-Box Suppliers

Neusoft Group

Lan-You Technology

Gosuncn IoT

Flaircomm Microelectronics

Jingwei Hirain

Desay SV

FinDreams Technology

Shanghai Changxing Software

Honghu Technology

Sirun

PATEO CONNECT+

Intest

Joynext

Hopechart

Yaxon Zhilian

BICV

SEG SMARTECHS

NEBULA LINK

Asensing

6 Industry Chain, Summary and Development Trends of T-Box

T-Box Industry Chain

Automotive Communication Module Competitive Landscape

Communication Module Price

5G RedCap Communication Module

Communication Module for T-Box

T-Box Business of Communication Module Suppliers

Key Components of T-Box: Control Module (Automotive-grade MCU)

T-Box Market's Demand for Automotive-grade MCU

Automotive-grade MCU Competitive Landscape

Key Components of T-Box: Storage Module

Storage Module Competitive Landscape

T-Box Market's Demand for Power Supply Module

Key Components of T-Box: Connection Interface

Connection Interface Competitive Landscape

China and Global T-Box Market Size and Trends

Development Trends of T-Box

