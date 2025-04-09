Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to Reach US$13.44 Billion by 2030 at 12.19% CAGR | Next-Gen Sequencing and PCR Breakthroughs Fuel Innovation in Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market by Biomarkers (Cell-free DNA, Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA), Sample (Blood Based, Urine Based), Type, Technology, Indication, End-User, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Liquid Biopsy Market grew from USD 6 billion in 2023 to USD 6.72 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 12.19%, reaching USD 13.44 billion by 2030.



Recent advances in technology and clinical methodology have redefined the paradigm of diagnostic testing by embracing the liquid biopsy approach. This transformation has been anchored by innovative techniques that enable the rapid analysis of circulating biomarkers, reducing the time to diagnosis while minimizing patient risk. As traditional tissue biopsies continue to face challenges like invasiveness and sample limitations, liquid biopsy has provided a patient-friendly, repeatable alternative that enhances monitoring and treatment selection.

Market growth is underpinned by significant investments in research and development, leading to breakthroughs in multi-gene parallel analysis through next-generation sequencing (NGS) and enhanced single-gene analysis using PCR and microarray technologies. Regulatory agencies have also played a catalytic role by endorsing the clinical validity and utility of these tests, accelerating market acceptance.

Furthermore, academic and research institutions are driving collaborative studies and clinical trials that highlight the clinical efficacy of liquid biopsy in early cancer screening and treatment monitoring. The convergence of these factors has not only redefined clinical practice but has also paved the way for new business models, product innovations, and market opportunities. With heightened demand for rapid, non-invasive diagnostics, the industry is seeing a robust integration of novel technologies and data analytics platforms. These transformative shifts stimulate higher adoption rates, improve patient outcomes, and set a new standard for diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in healthcare.



Regional Overview and Market Penetration



Geographical trends reveal the varied and dynamic growth rates of the liquid biopsy market across different regions. In the Americas, a mature healthcare infrastructure and robust investment in biotechnology drive the adoption of liquid biopsy as a standard diagnostic tool. The integration of sophisticated analytical technologies has further fostered market penetration in this region. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa collectively present an equally compelling narrative. In these areas, longstanding research traditions and increasing collaborations have supported the validation of liquid biopsy tests in clinical settings. The region benefits from established regulatory frameworks and funding avenues that accelerate innovation and market entry.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a key market, driven by increased healthcare spending, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and a growing emphasis on early-stage diagnostics. The combination of burgeoning research capabilities and expanding economies propels this region into a significant contributor to the global liquid biopsy market. Inter-regional disparities in adoption and market strategies underscore the importance of tailored approaches, as cultural, regulatory, and economic factors influence market dynamics. The careful consideration of these regional trends offers valuable insight into where investments are most likely to yield significant returns, while also underscoring the competitive landscape thriving in each territory.



Key Industry Players Shaping the Liquid Biopsy Ecosystem



The liquid biopsy market is characterized by an array of pioneering companies, each contributing to the rapid evolution of diagnostic methods and expanding the realm of personalized medicine. The report delves into recent significant developments in the Liquid Biopsy Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

ANGLE PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Biocartis NV

Danaher Corporation

DiaCarta, Inc.

Dxcover Limited

Epic Sciences Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GENCURIX

Guardant Health, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Labcorp Holdings Inc.

Laboratory Dr. med. Pachmann

Lucence Health Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

MDxHealth SA

Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

OncoDNA SA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Personalis, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

SAGA Diagnostics AB

Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Tempus AI, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Strategic Recommendations for Industry Leaders



Given the dynamic evolution and competitive landscape of the liquid biopsy market, industry leaders are encouraged to adopt a forward-thinking approach that leverages technological advancements and strategic collaborations. It is imperative to invest in research and development to continuously enhance the sensitivity, accuracy, and reliability of diagnostic solutions.

Embracing both multi-gene parallel analysis through advanced sequencing techniques and refined single-gene PCR methodologies can provide significant competitive advantages. Firms should also prioritize strategic partnerships with key clinical institutions and research centers to facilitate rigorous validation studies that underscore clinical utility and foster regulatory acceptance.

Furthermore, companies must tailor their market entry strategies to address regional nuances by aligning product offerings with local economic and regulatory frameworks. A sustained focus on expanding digital and analytical capabilities is also essential as data analytics play an increasingly critical role in clinical decision-making. By streamlining operations and optimizing supply chains, companies can ensure timely product availability and support robust market penetration.

In an environment where patients and clinicians demand rapid and precise diagnostic solutions, proactive investment in emerging technologies and a deep commitment to innovation will be instrumental in driving growth and establishing long-term market leadership. These recommendations serve as a call for strategic agility, operational excellence, and a commitment to future-ready diagnostic solutions.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of cancer worldwide necessitating early diagnosis methods

5.1.1.2. Supportive government initiatives and policies for the adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tools

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concerns associated with low abundance and fragile nature of the circulating tumor cells

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Availability of funding to expand cancer research in the field of liquid biopsy

5.1.3.2. Significant use of microarrays and next-generation sequencing (NGS)

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Data privacy concerns and ethical issues in liquid biopsy technology

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Biomarkers: Significant utilization of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) versatile in identifying genetic changes

5.2.2. Sample: Rising usage of blood-based liquid biopsies owing to their broad clinical applications and robust data support

5.2.3. Type: Evolving usage of assay kits for early detection and screening of cancer symptoms

5.2.4. Technology: Increasing preference for the multi-gene parallel analysis using next-generation sequencing (NGS), offering higher throughput data

5.2.5. Indication: Burgeoning preference for liquid biopsy tests for breast cancer due to its high prevalence

5.2.6. End-User: Proliferating usage of the liquid biopsy test across the clinical diagnostic laboratories

5.2.7. Application: Exponential utilization of the liquid biopsy for early cancer screening

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Biomarkers

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cell-free DNA

6.3. Circulating Tumor Cells

6.4. Circulating Tumor DNA

6.5. Extracellular Vesicles



7. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Sample

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Blood Based

7.3. Urine Based



8. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Assay Kits

8.3. Instruments

8.4. Services



9. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Multi-gene Parallel Analysis using NGS

9.3. Single-gene Analysis using PCR Microarrays



10. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Indication

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cancer Indication

10.2.1. Breast Cancer

10.2.2. Colorectal Cancer

10.2.3. Lung Cancer

10.2.4. Melanoma

10.2.5. Prostate Cancer

10.3. Non-Cancer Indication



11. Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Academic & Research Centers

11.3. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

11.4. Hospitals

11.5. Physician's Office Laboratories



12. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Early Cancer Screening

12.3. Recurrence Monitoring

12.4. Therapy Selection

12.5. Treatment Monitoring



13. Americas Liquid Biopsy Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Argentina

13.3. Brazil

13.4. Canada

13.5. Mexico

13.6. United States



14. Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Australia

14.3. China

14.4. India

14.5. Indonesia

14.6. Japan

14.7. Malaysia

14.8. Philippines

14.9. Singapore

14.10. South Korea

14.11. Taiwan

14.12. Thailand

14.13. Vietnam



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Denmark

15.3. Egypt

15.4. Finland

15.5. France

15.6. Germany

15.7. Israel

15.8. Italy

15.9. Netherlands

15.10. Nigeria

15.11. Norway

15.12. Poland

15.13. Qatar

15.14. Russia

15.15. Saudi Arabia

15.16. South Africa

15.17. Spain

15.18. Sweden

15.19. Switzerland

15.20. Turkey

15.21. United Arab Emirates

15.22. United Kingdom



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

16.3.1. Mayo Clinic and Lucence join forces to expand global liquid biopsy access

16.3.2. PanGIA Biotech and Canary Oncoceutics partner to pioneer an AI-integrated urine-based liquid biopsy

16.3.3. QIAGEN expands liquid biopsy automation portfolio

16.3.4. Strand Life Sciences launches liquid biopsy test for improved cancer diagnosis

16.3.5. Novigenix unveils an AI-powered multimodal liquid biopsy approach that integrates cfDNA analysis and mRNA immune profiling

16.3.6. SOPHiA GENETICS partners with the European Liquid Biopsy Society to advance decentralized liquid biopsy solutions

16.3.7. Hitachi High-Tech and Gencurix forge strategic partnership to revolutionize cancer molecular diagnostics through advanced liquid biopsy and digital reporting for personalized treatment decisions

16.3.8. Personalis and Tempus partner to advance precision liquid biopsy diagnostics

16.3.9. Renovaro Biosciences to acquire Cyclomics to transform liquid biopsy technology

16.3.10. Myriad Genetics expands its oncology portfolio by acquiring Precise Tumor and Precise Liquid assays from Intermountain Precision Genomics

16.3.11. Veracyte strengthens liquid biopsy platform with C2i Genomics acquisition

16.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

16.4.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

16.4.2. Illumina, Inc.

16.4.3. QIAGEN N.V.

16.4.4. Guardant Health, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auy29i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.