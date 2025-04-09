Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to Reach US$13.44 Billion by 2030 at 12.19% CAGR | Next-Gen Sequencing and PCR Breakthroughs Fuel Innovation in Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market by Biomarkers (Cell-free DNA, Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA), Sample (Blood Based, Urine Based), Type, Technology, Indication, End-User, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Liquid Biopsy Market grew from USD 6 billion in 2023 to USD 6.72 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 12.19%, reaching USD 13.44 billion by 2030.
Recent advances in technology and clinical methodology have redefined the paradigm of diagnostic testing by embracing the liquid biopsy approach. This transformation has been anchored by innovative techniques that enable the rapid analysis of circulating biomarkers, reducing the time to diagnosis while minimizing patient risk. As traditional tissue biopsies continue to face challenges like invasiveness and sample limitations, liquid biopsy has provided a patient-friendly, repeatable alternative that enhances monitoring and treatment selection.
Market growth is underpinned by significant investments in research and development, leading to breakthroughs in multi-gene parallel analysis through next-generation sequencing (NGS) and enhanced single-gene analysis using PCR and microarray technologies. Regulatory agencies have also played a catalytic role by endorsing the clinical validity and utility of these tests, accelerating market acceptance.
Furthermore, academic and research institutions are driving collaborative studies and clinical trials that highlight the clinical efficacy of liquid biopsy in early cancer screening and treatment monitoring. The convergence of these factors has not only redefined clinical practice but has also paved the way for new business models, product innovations, and market opportunities. With heightened demand for rapid, non-invasive diagnostics, the industry is seeing a robust integration of novel technologies and data analytics platforms. These transformative shifts stimulate higher adoption rates, improve patient outcomes, and set a new standard for diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in healthcare.
Regional Overview and Market Penetration
Geographical trends reveal the varied and dynamic growth rates of the liquid biopsy market across different regions. In the Americas, a mature healthcare infrastructure and robust investment in biotechnology drive the adoption of liquid biopsy as a standard diagnostic tool. The integration of sophisticated analytical technologies has further fostered market penetration in this region. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa collectively present an equally compelling narrative. In these areas, longstanding research traditions and increasing collaborations have supported the validation of liquid biopsy tests in clinical settings. The region benefits from established regulatory frameworks and funding avenues that accelerate innovation and market entry.
Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a key market, driven by increased healthcare spending, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and a growing emphasis on early-stage diagnostics. The combination of burgeoning research capabilities and expanding economies propels this region into a significant contributor to the global liquid biopsy market. Inter-regional disparities in adoption and market strategies underscore the importance of tailored approaches, as cultural, regulatory, and economic factors influence market dynamics. The careful consideration of these regional trends offers valuable insight into where investments are most likely to yield significant returns, while also underscoring the competitive landscape thriving in each territory.
Key Industry Players Shaping the Liquid Biopsy Ecosystem
The liquid biopsy market is characterized by an array of pioneering companies, each contributing to the rapid evolution of diagnostic methods and expanding the realm of personalized medicine. The report delves into recent significant developments in the Liquid Biopsy Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:
- ANGLE PLC
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Biocartis NV
- Danaher Corporation
- DiaCarta, Inc.
- Dxcover Limited
- Epic Sciences Inc.
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GENCURIX
- Guardant Health, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Labcorp Holdings Inc.
- Laboratory Dr. med. Pachmann
- Lucence Health Inc.
- LungLife AI, Inc.
- MDxHealth SA
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA
- Merck KGaA
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Natera, Inc.
- NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
- OncoDNA SA
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Personalis, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- SAGA Diagnostics AB
- Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.
- Sysmex Corporation
- Tempus AI, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Strategic Recommendations for Industry Leaders
Given the dynamic evolution and competitive landscape of the liquid biopsy market, industry leaders are encouraged to adopt a forward-thinking approach that leverages technological advancements and strategic collaborations. It is imperative to invest in research and development to continuously enhance the sensitivity, accuracy, and reliability of diagnostic solutions.
Embracing both multi-gene parallel analysis through advanced sequencing techniques and refined single-gene PCR methodologies can provide significant competitive advantages. Firms should also prioritize strategic partnerships with key clinical institutions and research centers to facilitate rigorous validation studies that underscore clinical utility and foster regulatory acceptance.
Furthermore, companies must tailor their market entry strategies to address regional nuances by aligning product offerings with local economic and regulatory frameworks. A sustained focus on expanding digital and analytical capabilities is also essential as data analytics play an increasingly critical role in clinical decision-making. By streamlining operations and optimizing supply chains, companies can ensure timely product availability and support robust market penetration.
In an environment where patients and clinicians demand rapid and precise diagnostic solutions, proactive investment in emerging technologies and a deep commitment to innovation will be instrumental in driving growth and establishing long-term market leadership. These recommendations serve as a call for strategic agility, operational excellence, and a commitment to future-ready diagnostic solutions.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.44 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of cancer worldwide necessitating early diagnosis methods
5.1.1.2. Supportive government initiatives and policies for the adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tools
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Concerns associated with low abundance and fragile nature of the circulating tumor cells
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Availability of funding to expand cancer research in the field of liquid biopsy
5.1.3.2. Significant use of microarrays and next-generation sequencing (NGS)
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Data privacy concerns and ethical issues in liquid biopsy technology
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Biomarkers: Significant utilization of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) versatile in identifying genetic changes
5.2.2. Sample: Rising usage of blood-based liquid biopsies owing to their broad clinical applications and robust data support
5.2.3. Type: Evolving usage of assay kits for early detection and screening of cancer symptoms
5.2.4. Technology: Increasing preference for the multi-gene parallel analysis using next-generation sequencing (NGS), offering higher throughput data
5.2.5. Indication: Burgeoning preference for liquid biopsy tests for breast cancer due to its high prevalence
5.2.6. End-User: Proliferating usage of the liquid biopsy test across the clinical diagnostic laboratories
5.2.7. Application: Exponential utilization of the liquid biopsy for early cancer screening
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Biomarkers
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cell-free DNA
6.3. Circulating Tumor Cells
6.4. Circulating Tumor DNA
6.5. Extracellular Vesicles
7. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Sample
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Blood Based
7.3. Urine Based
8. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Assay Kits
8.3. Instruments
8.4. Services
9. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Multi-gene Parallel Analysis using NGS
9.3. Single-gene Analysis using PCR Microarrays
10. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Indication
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cancer Indication
10.2.1. Breast Cancer
10.2.2. Colorectal Cancer
10.2.3. Lung Cancer
10.2.4. Melanoma
10.2.5. Prostate Cancer
10.3. Non-Cancer Indication
11. Liquid Biopsy Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic & Research Centers
11.3. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
11.4. Hospitals
11.5. Physician's Office Laboratories
12. Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Early Cancer Screening
12.3. Recurrence Monitoring
12.4. Therapy Selection
12.5. Treatment Monitoring
13. Americas Liquid Biopsy Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Argentina
13.3. Brazil
13.4. Canada
13.5. Mexico
13.6. United States
14. Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Australia
14.3. China
14.4. India
14.5. Indonesia
14.6. Japan
14.7. Malaysia
14.8. Philippines
14.9. Singapore
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Taiwan
14.12. Thailand
14.13. Vietnam
15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Denmark
15.3. Egypt
15.4. Finland
15.5. France
15.6. Germany
15.7. Israel
15.8. Italy
15.9. Netherlands
15.10. Nigeria
15.11. Norway
15.12. Poland
15.13. Qatar
15.14. Russia
15.15. Saudi Arabia
15.16. South Africa
15.17. Spain
15.18. Sweden
15.19. Switzerland
15.20. Turkey
15.21. United Arab Emirates
15.22. United Kingdom
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
16.3.1. Mayo Clinic and Lucence join forces to expand global liquid biopsy access
16.3.2. PanGIA Biotech and Canary Oncoceutics partner to pioneer an AI-integrated urine-based liquid biopsy
16.3.3. QIAGEN expands liquid biopsy automation portfolio
16.3.4. Strand Life Sciences launches liquid biopsy test for improved cancer diagnosis
16.3.5. Novigenix unveils an AI-powered multimodal liquid biopsy approach that integrates cfDNA analysis and mRNA immune profiling
16.3.6. SOPHiA GENETICS partners with the European Liquid Biopsy Society to advance decentralized liquid biopsy solutions
16.3.7. Hitachi High-Tech and Gencurix forge strategic partnership to revolutionize cancer molecular diagnostics through advanced liquid biopsy and digital reporting for personalized treatment decisions
16.3.8. Personalis and Tempus partner to advance precision liquid biopsy diagnostics
16.3.9. Renovaro Biosciences to acquire Cyclomics to transform liquid biopsy technology
16.3.10. Myriad Genetics expands its oncology portfolio by acquiring Precise Tumor and Precise Liquid assays from Intermountain Precision Genomics
16.3.11. Veracyte strengthens liquid biopsy platform with C2i Genomics acquisition
16.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
16.4.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
16.4.2. Illumina, Inc.
16.4.3. QIAGEN N.V.
16.4.4. Guardant Health, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auy29i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.