UAB Partnerystės projektai keturi redemption of Notes

UAB Partnerystės projektai keturi ("the Issuer") is pleased to announce the full redemption of Notes.

The Issuer will exercise its voluntary redemption option as outlined in Clause 7.3 of the Terms & Conditions. The full outstanding nominal amount of €4 million will be redeemed at par. Noteholders will receive the principal along with €180,000 in accrued semi-annual interest on April 28, 2025. No additional action is required from Noteholders. The Issuer will handle the delisting of the bonds from the stock exchange and related administrative steps.

As a reminder, the Issuer successfully completed Phase 1 of the Šiauliai military campus development and handed it over to Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence in April 2024. Phase 2 is now underway, with revenues from service provision being received as planned. In September 2024, the Issuer redeemed half of the bond issue. With greater market familiarity with PPP projects, the Issuer is refinancing the remaining Notes with increased senior loan facilities.

We sincerely thank all Noteholders for their trust and continued support of EIKA Group and this strategically important Project. We look forward to working together on future opportunities.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Gediminas Tamašauskas

Head of Capital Markets