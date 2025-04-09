Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report 2025 | Forecast to Reach $36.8 Billion by 2034 at 4.1% CAGR | Next-Gen Wi-Fi Solutions Fuel Adoption Across Smartphones, Tablets, and Smart Home Devices

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Chipset Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Wi-Fi Chipset Market was valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 36.8 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.1%.
The increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices, along with the growing deployment of public Wi-Fi, is driving demand. As digital transformation accelerates, the need for high-speed connectivity continues to rise. Consumers rely on seamless wireless communication for applications like streaming, gaming, and smart home technologies, fueling the expansion of the industry.
The Wi-Fi chipset market is segmented by band into single, dual, and tri-band. Dual-band Wi-Fi chipsets are witnessing significant demand due to their ability to support high-definition streaming, gaming, and emerging digital applications. Single-band Wi-Fi chipsets were valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024 due to their affordability and energy efficiency. The rising adoption of IoT and smart home devices drives demand for single-band chipsets, as they provide reliable connectivity for applications like security cameras, smart lighting, and industrial sensors.
The market is further categorized by applications, including smartphones, tablets, desktops, laptops, and connected home devices. Wi-Fi chipsets in smartphones are projected to generate USD 8 billion by 2034, driven by increasing smartphone adoption and high-speed internet access worldwide. Consumers demand faster and more stable connections for everyday tasks, reinforcing the need for advanced Wi-Fi technology in mobile devices. As emerging economies witness a surge in smartphone users, reliance on Wi-Fi networks for internet access is expanding.
North American Wi-Fi chipset market is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2034, driven by increasing demand for high-speed internet and digital transformation. The region's well-established 5G infrastructure supports the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipsets, improving overall wireless connectivity. Rapid advancements in smart home technologies and enterprise digitalization are fueling industry expansion. The presence of key chipset manufacturers is accelerating innovation, ensuring the steady adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi solutions across consumer and business applications.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$24.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$36.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing IoT adoption
3.2.1.2 Advancements in Wi-Fi technology
3.2.1.3 Expansion of smart devices
3.2.1.4 Rise in smart city initiatives
3.2.1.5 Growing trend of 5G integration
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High production cost
3.2.2.2 Security concerns
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Band, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Single
5.3 Dual
5.4 Tri band
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by MIMO Configuration, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 SU-MIMO
6.3 MU-MIMO
6.3.1 1x1 MU-MIMO
6.3.2 2x2 MU-MIMO
6.3.3 3x3 MU-MIMO
6.3.4 4x4 MU-MIMO
6.3.5 8x8 MU-MIMO
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Standards, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 IEEE 802.11ay
7.3 IEEE 802.11ad
7.4 IEEE 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 & Wi-Fi 6E)
7.5 IEEE 802.11ac
7.6 IEEE 802.11n (SB and DB)
7.7 EEE 802.11b/G
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Smartphones
8.3 Tablet
8.4 Desktop PC
8.5 Laptop
8.6 Connected home devices
8.7 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Broadcom
10.2 ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO. LTD.
10.3 HiSilicon
10.4 I&C Technology
10.5 Infineon Technologies
10.6 Intel Corporation
10.7 MediaTek, Inc.
10.8 Microchip Technology Inc.
10.9 MORSE MICRO
10.10 Newracom
10.11 NXP Semiconductors
10.12 ON Semiconductors
10.13 PERASO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
10.14 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
10.15 Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
10.16 Renesas Electronics Corporation
10.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.18 Silicon Laboratories
10.19 STMicroelectronics N.V.
10.20 Telit
10.21 Texas Instruments Incorporated
