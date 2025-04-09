Bath Towel Market Report 2025 | Forecast to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2034, Driven by Hygiene and Wellness Trends | Hygiene-Conscious Consumers Fuel Demand for Antibacterial and Antimicrobial Bath Towels

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bath Towel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bath Towel Market was valued at USD 11.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The rising emphasis on personal hygiene and wellness is a key driver, with consumers prioritizing cleanliness, self-care, and overall well-being. The heightened awareness following the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the demand for quick-drying antibacterial towels designed to enhance hygiene and prevent bacteria buildup. Innovations such as antimicrobial treatments, silver-ion technology, and moisture-wicking fabrics are gaining traction as they provide additional protection against germs and odors.



The growing trend of wellness and self-care is also boosting the demand for luxurious, spa-quality towels that offer superior softness, absorbency, and comfort. High-end materials like Egyptian cotton, Turkish cotton, and bamboo fibers are preferred for their plush texture and durability. Additionally, the increasing popularity of fitness and beauty routines, including home spas and meditation, has contributed to the rising sales of specialized towels. Frequent towel replacements in hospitality, spa, and healthcare settings further accelerate market growth as establishments strive to meet high hygiene standards. The rise of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to find certified hygiene-friendly towels, reinforcing the market's expansion with premium, performance-driven textiles.



Based on material, the market is segmented into cotton, bamboo fiber, microfiber, and others, including linen. In 2024, the cotton segment accounted for USD 6.5 billion in revenue and is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR through 2034. Cotton remains the preferred choice for bath towels due to its excellent water absorption, durability, and natural softness. Its breathable texture ensures comfort and long-lasting usability, making it the go-to option for households and businesses alike. The demand for premium cotton varieties, such as Egyptian, Pima, and Turkish cotton, is increasing as they offer superior softness and extended fiber length. Eco-conscious consumers are also driving the demand for organic and sustainably sourced cotton towels, pushing brands to adopt environmentally responsible production methods.



By end-user, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The residential sector dominated in 2024 with a 73.6% revenue share and is expected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR until 2034. Homeowners are prioritizing comfort and hygiene, leading to greater investments in high-quality, soft, and absorbent towels. The rise in disposable incomes is further encouraging spending on premium home goods. The increasing preference for sustainable and organic textiles is also influencing purchasing decisions as consumers seek environmentally friendly alternatives.



The market is categorized into online and offline distribution channels, with offline sales accounting for 64.3% in 2024 and anticipated to grow at a 5.2% rate through 2034. Most consumers prefer purchasing bath towels in physical stores to assess texture, absorbency, and quality before making a purchase. Additionally, offline channels remain dominant for bulk buying, offering better pricing and long-term supplier relationships.



Geographically, North America led the market in 2024 with a 25.9% share, generating USD 2.9 billion in revenue. High disposable incomes and a strong focus on quality and hygiene are driving demand for premium bath towels across the region.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $18.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Pricing analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Manufacturers

3.8 Distributors

3.9 Retailers

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Growing demand from the hospitality sector

3.10.1.2 Increased focus on personal hygiene and wellness

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials

3.10.2.2 High Competition

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Consumer buying behavior

3.13 Porter's analysis

3.14 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Cotton

5.2.1 Organic cotton

5.2.2 Egyptian cotton

5.2.3 Pima cotton

5.2.4 Turkish cotton

5.3 Bamboo fiber

5.4 Microfiber

5.5 Others (linen, etc.)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Plush bath towel

6.3 Bamboo filter bath towel

6.4 Velvet bath towel

6.5 Microfiber towel

6.6 Turkish cotton bath towel

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Size, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Small (13" x 13")

7.3 Medium (16" x 28")

7.4 Large (30" x 60")

7.5 Extra large (34" x 72")



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Low

8.3 Medium

8.4 High



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Residential

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Industrial



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Online channels

10.2.1 E-commerce

10.2.2 Company websites

10.3 Offline channels

10.3.1 Specialty stores

10.3.2 Mega retail stores

10.3.3 Others (departmental stores, wholesalers, etc.)



Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn) (Thousand Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.7 Nordics

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.6 Southeast Asia

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.6 MEA

11.6.1 UAE

11.6.2 South Africa

11.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 1888 Mills

12.2 Elastex

12.3 Grace

12.4 Iris Handcraft

12.5 King Shore

12.6 Loftex

12.7 Looms

12.8 Nine Space

12.9 Orahome

12.10 Sanli

12.11 Springs Global

12.12 Sunvim

12.13 Trident Group

12.14 Utopia Deals

12.15 Venus Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdqb3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.