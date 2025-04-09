Eco-Friendly and Tech-Driven Cleaning Boost South Africa's Contract Cleaning Sector

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Cleaning Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on the contract cleaning industry which is part of the cleaning services sector and the wider business services sector. It includes information on revenue, number and size of companies, the state of the industry and property development on which it relies, notable players and corporate actions.

There is information on influencing factors such as the economic environment, labour and environmental issues. There are profiles of 31 companies including major players such as Bidvest Services, Excellerate, Supercare and Tsebo, franchises such as Skitterblink and home services platform SweepSouth.

Introduction

The contract cleaning industry is highly labour-intensive and contributes significantly to employment.

It is highly fragmented and intensely competitive, with large, medium and small enterprises providing a wide range of services, from basic cleaning services to specialised cleaning.

The sector is influenced by economic conditions, labour laws, technological advancements and environmental regulations.

Before the pandemic, the industry was growing at about 10% per annum, but it contracted as offices were vacated, resulting in several companies downsizing or closing.

The industry is slowly recovering as remote and hybrid working models and office vacancy rates decline.

Market Opportunities

Consolidation, partnerships and value-added services

Demand for eco-friendly cleaning products and sustainability

Expansion into townships and informal markets

Franchising in order to grow

Robotics and automation

Specialised and high-value cleaning services

Subscription and on-demand cleaning services

Training and development of cleaning personnel

Market Outlook

The industry is expected to grow steadily and become more professionalised, driven by urbanisation and increased demand for hygiene services.

Economic challenges, rising operational costs and labour issues could pose constraints.

There is demand for specialised cleaning and a growing preference for sustainable cleaning solutions and biodegradable products.

The adoption of automated cleaning robots, IoT-enabled devices, AI-powered scheduling and smart cleaning solutions is expected to be gradual.

More companies are outsourcing cleaning services instead of managing inhouse teams, while the demand for integrated facilities management (cleaning, security and maintenance) is growing.

Market Challenges

Corruption and tender irregularities

Economic pressures and low economic growth

Global supply chain disruptions

Intense competition

Loadshedding and water restrictions

Price wars and margin pressure

Rising labour costs

Skills shortages and training gaps

Technological adaptation

Upskilling workers in modern techniques and technology use

Market Trends

Clients seeking tailored solutions to meet specific needs

Companies are expanding their services and adding value

Development of price wars and service differentiation strategies

Digital transformation and smart facility management

Growing demand for green and sustainable cleaning

Growth in niche and specialised cleaning services

Increased adoption of advanced cleaning technology and automation

Increased demand for hygiene and disinfection services

Increased emphasis on health and safety.

Integration with property management services

Rise in outsourced cleaning contracts

Rising competition between SMEs and large players.

Companies Featured

African Corporate Cleaning (Pty) Ltd

Afriserv (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Services (Pty) Ltd

Bontiware (Pty) Ltd

Broll Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Cleaning Africa Services (Pty) Ltd

Colossal Aviapartner (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Crystal Tears Investments 205 (Pty) Ltd

Danic Pest Control and Cleaning CC

Ecowize (Pty) Ltd

Excellerate Services (Pty) Ltd

Fidelity Cleaning and Hygiene Services (Pty) Ltd

Imvula Services Group (Pty) Ltd

Industrial Waste and Environmental Services (Pty) Ltd

M M A Security Services (Pty) Ltd

Meondo Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Oryx Group (Pty) Ltd

Red Alert TSS (Pty) Ltd

Rentokil Initial (Pty) Ltd

S A Cleaning Services (Pty) Ltd

Servest (Pty) Ltd

Skitterblink Cleaning Services (Pty) Ltd

Specialists Franchise Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Suburban Services (Pty) Ltd

Supercare Hygiene (Pty) Ltd

Supercare Services Group (Pty) Ltd

Sweep South (Pty) Ltd

Teloc Waste Management (Pty) Ltd

TMS Group Industrial Services (Pty) Ltd

Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd

Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Crime and Corruption

6.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkf2w1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.