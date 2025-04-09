Calfrac Well Services Ltd. 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (“Calfrac”) (TSX:CFW) intends to release its 2025 first quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15, 2025, and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 10:00 A.M. MT (12:00 P.M. ET) on the same day.

Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted onto Calfrac’s website and on SEDAR+ after the press release has been disseminated.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the link below:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=DD0D5A7B-5CD0-4DA1-B242-DC4725B8FCC9&LangLocaleID=1033

A replay of the conference call will also be available on Calfrac’s website for at least 90 days.

To participate in the Q&A session, you may dial-in (toll free) 1-800-717-1738 (or at 1-646-307-1865 for international participants) fifteen (15) minutes prior to the start of the call and ask for the Calfrac Well Services Ltd. 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call to register.

About Calfrac:

Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW".

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells with continuing operations focused throughout North America and Argentina. The Company executes on its brand promise of “Do It Safely, Do It Right, Do It Profitably” to generate long-term, sustainable returns for its shareholders.

Further information regarding Calfrac Well Services Ltd., including the most recently filed Annual Information Form, can be accessed on Calfrac’s website at www.calfrac.com or under the Company’s public filings found at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information on this conference call, please contact:

Michael Olinek

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 234-6673

Suite 500, 407 – 8 Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1E5

Website: www.calfrac.com