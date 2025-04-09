MEXC and BNB Chain Strengthen Ties to Empower Token Listings & Marketing





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced a collaboration with BNB Chain. Through this collaboration, BNB Chain projects will benefit from faster listing opportunities and enhanced market support, allowing them to expand on a global scale. Investors will also have the chance to access high-potential assets and support promising projects at an early stage.

This collaboration will focus on two core areas, each designed to accelerate the success of BNB Chain ecosystem projects and provide them with the essential tools and support needed to thrive in the global market.

1. Exclusive Listing Support & Priority Access to MEXC Alpha

BNB Chain is recognized for its low gas fees, high transaction throughput, and rapid confirmation times, providing an optimized environment for decentralized applications. The recent rise of memecoins on BNB Chain has greatly boosted trading volumes, emphasizing the growth opportunities for early-stage alpha tokens.

To empower this momentum, MEXC will strengthen its support for BNB Chain ecosystem projects by providing expedited listing channels and priority reviews for inclusion in the MEXC Alpha Ranking. It aims to identify early-stage, high-potential blockchain projects. This feature helps MEXC's over 36 million global users stay ahead of market trends and easily capitalize on the next big wave in the crypto industry. Additionally, it simplifies the transition of these projects to MEXC's spot and futures markets, further enhancing the exposure and liquidity of the entire ecosystem. Through these supports, MEXC aims to help BNB Chain high-quality projects enter the global market more efficiently.

2. Ecosystem Collaboration & Strategic Market Empowerment

MEXC is not just a cryptocurrency exchange but also a key driver of growth in the crypto market. Through this collaboration, MEXC will leverage its strengths to provide comprehensive market support for BNB Chain ecosystem projects. By integrating resources, both parties will work together to fuel the growth of various BNB Chain ecosystem projects while contributing to the sustainable development of the entire ecosystem.

By addressing key aspects of listing opportunities, market exposure, and ecosystem growth, both parties aim to create a lasting impact and sustainable development within the blockchain space. Through exclusive listing support and the provision of robust market resources, MEXC enhances the market exposure and liquidity of BNB Chain ecosystem projects, positioning them for greater success and broader reach in the global marketplace. Leveraging the BNB Chain $100M Liquidity Incentive Program , BNB Chain will also offer up to $500,000 in rewards to projects through its collaboration with MEXC.

"We are committed to providing our users with a diverse range of trading options by facilitating efficient token listings, ensuring rapid transaction processing, and implementing industry-leading security measures. This collaboration will also offer our users exclusive early access to high-potential investment opportunities within the BNB Chain ecosystem, as well as other emerging and promising ecosystems. By collaborating with innovative and high-growth ecosystems like BNB Chain, we aim to expand the horizons for our users and contribute to the broader blockchain industry's evolution. We are excited about the transformative impact this strategic collaboration will bring, not only to our users but to the entire industry," Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC, stated.

"At BNB Chain, we empower early-stage developers to build from zero to one. Through our collaboration with MEXC on priority listing and market support, we're enabling BNB Chain's high-performance innovators to thrive—driving global blockchain innovation and transformation." Sarah, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain, stated.

Looking ahead, MEXC and BNB Chain will further strengthen their strategic partnership and explore new opportunities for collaborative innovation in emerging and cutting-edge sectors.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC) : A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

: A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain. opBNB : A scalability L2 that delivers some of the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

: A scalability L2 that delivers some of the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds. BNB Greenfield : Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.



Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program . For more, follow BNB Chain on X or start exploring via our Dapp library .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

