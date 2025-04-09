Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Report 2025-2035, with Amcor, Biffa, Coveris, Genpak, KW Plastics, Mondi, Placon, Remondis, Smurfit Kappa, Stericycle, SUEZ Recycling & Recovery & TerraCycle

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is set to surpass US$12.54 billion in 2025.



Corporate Sustainability Commitments and Circular Economy Initiatives



Leading multinational corporations are driving demand for PCR plastics through ambitious sustainability commitments and circular economy strategies. Companies such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Nestl? have set aggressive targets to incorporate higher levels of recycled content into their packaging and to reduce their overall plastic footprint. For example, Coca-Cola aims to have 50% recycled content in its plastic bottles by 2030, while Unilever has pledged to halve its virgin plastic use by 2025. These commitments are influencing supply chain decisions, encouraging investments in recycling infrastructure, and fostering partnerships with recyclers to secure a stable supply of high-quality PCR materials. The shift toward circular business models is creating a robust market for PCR plastics, where long-term contracts and strategic alliances are becoming essential components of competitive advantage.



Consumer Demand for Sustainable Products



Rising environmental consciousness among consumers is creating strong market demand for products made with PCR plastics. Consumers are increasingly aware of plastic pollution and are actively seeking out products with transparent sustainability credentials. The growing popularity of eco-labels and recycled content certifications has made PCR plastics a key selling point for brands looking to enhance their environmental reputation. Companies are responding by incorporating recycled content into product packaging, personal care products, and textiles. For instance, Adidas has committed to using recycled plastic waste in all of its shoes and apparel by 2024. This shift in consumer behaviour is not only influencing product design but also driving retailers and manufacturers to invest in recycled materials and highlight their environmental impact reduction efforts.

Forecasts to 2035 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2035, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising post-consumer recycled plastics prices and recent developments.

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Amcor PLC

Berry Global Group, Inc

Biffa plc

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Coveris Group

Eco-Products Inc.

Genpak LLC

KW Plastics

Mondi PLC

Placon Corporation

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Republic Services, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

Stericycle, Inc.

SUEZ Recycling & Recovery Holdings

TerraCycle

Veolia Environment S.A.

Waste Management Inc..

How will the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market report help you?



In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Market, with forecasts for Category, processing, source, application and type and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for five regional and xx key national markets - See forecasts for the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1.1 Rise in Corporate Sustainability Initiatives Driving the Market Growth

3.3.1.2 Advancements in Recycling Technologies Driving the Market Growth

3.3.1.3 The Launch of new Plastic Recycling Initiatives or Schemes Presents Significant opportunities for Market Growth.

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.3.2.1 High Recycling Cost Hinder the Market Growth

3.3.2.2 Absence of Framework for Plastic Waste Management in Residential Sectors

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Rise in Public Private Partnerships for Plastic Waste Management Opportunities for the Market Growth

3.3.3.2 Government Regulations and Policies Promotes Plastic Recycling and Reduce Plastic Waste Opportunities for the Market Growth

3.3.3.3 Expansion and Investment in Recycled Plastic Opportunities for the Market Growth

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Emerging Markets and Megatrends

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 PEST Analysis



4 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis by Category

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Category Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Category

4.4 Bottles & Films Plastics

4.5 Non-Bottle Rigid Plastics



5 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis by Processing

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Processing Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Processing

5.4 Mechanical Processing

5.5 Chemical Processing

5.6 Biological Processing



6 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis by Source

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Source Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Source

6.4 Packaging Waste

6.5 Consumer Goods Waste

6.6 Construction & Demolition Waste

6.7 Other Sources



7 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis by Application

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

7.4 Packaging

7.5 Building & Construction

7.6 Automotive

7.7 Electronics

7.8 Other Applications



8 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis by Type

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

8.3 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

8.4 Polypropylene (PP)

8.5 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

8.6 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

8.7 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.8 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.9 Other Polymer Type



9 Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis by Region

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast



10 North America Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis



11 Europe Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis



12 Asia-Pacific Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis



14 Latin America Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market Analysis



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Competitive Landscape Analysis, 2024

15.2 Strategic Outlook Analysis

15.3 Mondi PLC

15.4 Waste Management Inc.

15.5 Veolia Environment S.A.

15.6 SUEZ Recycling & Recovery Holdings

15.7 Republic Services, Inc.

15.8 Stericycle, Inc.

15.9 Clean Harbors, Inc.

15.10 Biffa plc

15.11 Remondis SE & Co. KG

15.12 KW Plastics

15.13 TerraCycle

15.14 Amcor PLC

15.15 Coveris Group

15.16 Berry Global Group, Inc

15.17 Eco-Products Inc.

15.18 Genpak LLC

15.19 Sealed Air Corporation

15.20 Placon Corporation

15.21 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

15.22 Sonoco Products Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lxd9o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.