UK Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2025: Demand Grows for LPAs, Funeral Plans, and Digital Legacy Services in UK Wills Market

The UK Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2025 report contains an analysis of the results of the latest consumer survey of the wills and probate market. This follows previous reports and surveys in 2024, 2023, 2020, 2019 and 2018. Where relevant, the latest results are compared with previous years. Based on sample of 680 adults with wills, 270 involved in estate administration and 978 without a will.
Key Insights
- Year-on-year up to 2024, the percentage of adults with a will hardly changed but in 2025 ownership increased to over 40% of adults for the for first time in the survey series. The volume market is also expanding as the size of the UK adult population grows every year.
- The volume wills market, characterised by many low-cost fixed-fee options for clients, offers limited margins for most providers but there are opportunities to increase margins in related services such as advice on setting up lasting powers of attorney (LPAs), living wills, retirement planning services, funeral plans, and tax planning. The latest survey results show that consumer use of these services, plus interest in these services, is growing.
- Will writing and probate advice services from a range of suppliers means that the market is highly competitive with traditional advisers, i.e. law firms and solicitors, coming under increasing pressure from others. The percentage turning to law firms and solicitors for will writing advice slipped to below 50% (49%) for the first time in 2025.
- For most, probate is seen as a simple process but the percentage experiencing delays has increased in the latest survey.
- Over eight-out-of-ten (85%) using a wills adviser paid for their will using a fixed fee model. A majority taking professional probate advice also paid via a fixed fee.
- Over one-in-four adults are under the false impression that all will writing services are regulated
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- For the first time will ownership passes four-out-of-ten adults
- Law firms/solicitors are main source for wills advice but use is falling
- Largest percentage go back to a law firm they are familiar with
- Fixed fees paid by over eight-out-of-ten clients
- Use of, and interest in, related services is growing
- Just two will writing brands are known by 50% or more of those with a will
- Slowdown in charitable donations but more interest in digital assets
- Most adults find probate simple but growing number experiencing delays
- Use of the MoJ probate portal continues to increase
- Fixed fees increasing their share
- No consensus on digital writing and witnessing of wills
- Some consumer confusion over will writing regulation
BACKGROUND TO THE WILLS MARKET
- Just over four out of ten adults have made a will
- Those not making a will - most have just not got round to it
LEGAL ADVISERS USED
- New will writing services have emerged and share of law firms is slipping
- Most shop around before making a choice
- Consumers turn to law firms/solicitors used before and recommendations
THE WILL WRITING PROCESS
- Fixed fees models are ubiquitous, median fee £130
- Limited use of some related services
WILL WRITING - CONSUMER CHOICES
- Increasing interest in services in related areas
- Increasing interest in charitable donations in wills, dealing with digital legacies
WILL WRITING BRANDS
- Cooperative Legal - the only brand recognised by a majority of consumers
WILL WITNESSING AND REGULATION
- Mixed views on online wills witnessing and confusion over regulation
DEALING WITH ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
- Probate is simple for a clear majority but delays suffered by one in four
- Increasing use of the MOJ's online probate portal, with over half now using
- Fixed fees now account for a clear majority of all probate advice fee
