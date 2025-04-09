UK Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2025: Demand Grows for LPAs, Funeral Plans, and Digital Legacy Services in UK Wills Market

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Wills & Probate Consumer Research Report 2025 report contains an analysis of the results of the latest consumer survey of the wills and probate market. This follows previous reports and surveys in 2024, 2023, 2020, 2019 and 2018. Where relevant, the latest results are compared with previous years. Based on sample of 680 adults with wills, 270 involved in estate administration and 978 without a will.

Key Insights

Year-on-year up to 2024, the percentage of adults with a will hardly changed but in 2025 ownership increased to over 40% of adults for the for first time in the survey series. The volume market is also expanding as the size of the UK adult population grows every year.

The volume wills market, characterised by many low-cost fixed-fee options for clients, offers limited margins for most providers but there are opportunities to increase margins in related services such as advice on setting up lasting powers of attorney (LPAs), living wills, retirement planning services, funeral plans, and tax planning. The latest survey results show that consumer use of these services, plus interest in these services, is growing.

Will writing and probate advice services from a range of suppliers means that the market is highly competitive with traditional advisers, i.e. law firms and solicitors, coming under increasing pressure from others. The percentage turning to law firms and solicitors for will writing advice slipped to below 50% (49%) for the first time in 2025.

For most, probate is seen as a simple process but the percentage experiencing delays has increased in the latest survey.

Over eight-out-of-ten (85%) using a wills adviser paid for their will using a fixed fee model. A majority taking professional probate advice also paid via a fixed fee.

Over one-in-four adults are under the false impression that all will writing services are regulated

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

For the first time will ownership passes four-out-of-ten adults

Law firms/solicitors are main source for wills advice but use is falling

Largest percentage go back to a law firm they are familiar with

Fixed fees paid by over eight-out-of-ten clients

Use of, and interest in, related services is growing

Just two will writing brands are known by 50% or more of those with a will

Slowdown in charitable donations but more interest in digital assets

Most adults find probate simple but growing number experiencing delays

Use of the MoJ probate portal continues to increase

Fixed fees increasing their share

No consensus on digital writing and witnessing of wills

Some consumer confusion over will writing regulation

BACKGROUND TO THE WILLS MARKET

Just over four out of ten adults have made a will

Those not making a will - most have just not got round to it

LEGAL ADVISERS USED

New will writing services have emerged and share of law firms is slipping

Most shop around before making a choice

Consumers turn to law firms/solicitors used before and recommendations

THE WILL WRITING PROCESS

Fixed fees models are ubiquitous, median fee £130

Limited use of some related services

WILL WRITING - CONSUMER CHOICES

Increasing interest in services in related areas

Increasing interest in charitable donations in wills, dealing with digital legacies

WILL WRITING BRANDS

Cooperative Legal - the only brand recognised by a majority of consumers

WILL WITNESSING AND REGULATION

Mixed views on online wills witnessing and confusion over regulation

DEALING WITH ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

Probate is simple for a clear majority but delays suffered by one in four

Increasing use of the MOJ's online probate portal, with over half now using

Fixed fees now account for a clear majority of all probate advice fee

