Managing Information Flows for IP (Intellectual Property) Purposes and Trade Secrets Training Course (ONLINE EVENT/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Information Flows for IP (Intellectual Property) Purposes: Trade Secrets Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This practical one-day course will enhance your knowledge of the principles and practice of information management in IP transactions, with a special focus on trade secrets.



Safeguarding trade secrets is essential for maintaining a company’s competitive edge, ensuring financial stability, fostering innovation and maintaining legal protection. They also play a crucial role in strategic positioning, maintaining customer trust, operational efficiency, and employee loyalty. Companies that prioritise the protection of their trade secrets will be better positioned to sustain long-term success in a competitive market.



This course looks at the criteria and principles of managing confidential information, know-how and trade secrets as part of an IP strategy. Trade secrets are a special type of confidential information that need to be managed carefully inside and outside the organisation to ensure your business gets the best commercial benefits from them.



Trade secrets may be commercial or technical in nature and should be treated with the utmost confidentiality to maintain their integrity. A trade secret is an intellectual asset and as such forms a very important part of any IP portfolio. Trade secrets are important to all businesses and may be particularly important for SMEs, start-ups, and early-stage companies.



The course is presented by the expert trainer in three main subject areas:

Theory and background

Management of information to secure trade secrets

Trade secrets in inter-company negotiations

The course includes practical exercises to help embed the learning. There will also be plenty of time for you to ask the expert trainer your questions.



Benefits of attending

Gain a better understanding of the types of confidential information

Get to grips with the role of trade secrets in an IP portfolio

Learn to manage access to information in your organisation

Understand the basics of the Trade Secrets Directives

Consider how to use trade secrets for commercial purposes

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

IP managers

Patent research specialists

R&D managers

IP legal professionals

Patent and trade mark attorneys

Technology transfer specialists

CTOs

Information managers

Agenda:

Theory and background

Background and an overview of:

Current trade secrets laws

Directives and treaties in Europe and the USA

How the legislation impacts business practices

Trade secrets, know-how and patents as part of the IP portfolio

The importance of timing

When to disclose information

Practical exercise: How to recognise a trade secret

Management of information to secure trade secrets

Trade secrets are only of value if they remain a secret

Points to consider to guard trade secrets in-house:

Who should have access to trade secrets?

How to record trade secrets

Review of tools available to manage trade secrets

Recording, assessing and managing trade secrets as part of an innovation harvesting process in-house

Practical exercise: How to manage confidential information

Trade secrets in inter-company negotiations

How to provide access to confidential information to third parties

The importance of managing contractual agreements for international business discussions

Should trade secrets ever be disclosed?

Practical exercise: How to manage access to confidential information

Speakers:



Jane List

Consultant

Extract Information Limited



Jane List has run her own business, Extract Information Limited, providing consultancy, search services, and training, all with a focus on commercial uses of patent information, since January 2013. Prior to this Jane worked on both sides of the information business - commercial information provider side, in content development, product management, commercial strategy and training roles, and in industry in technology consultancy, and science focused organisations where she was responsible for IP matters, scientific, technical and market information.

She teaches on commercial searching including patent landscaping and state of the art searching and reporting in the UK and The Netherlands. She has a BSc, MRSC in Chemistry; MSc in Information Science and Cert. in Intellectual Property Law. She has published papers and spoken at global conferences on patent information matters, and is an active member of PATMG, PIUG and BPIP, professional patent information user groups. In July 2014 she became co-Editor in Chief of World Patent Information Journal.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1e2mvk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.