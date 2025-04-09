Data Center Battery Market Surges at 5.5% CAGR Through 2025-2034 as Energy-Efficient Technologies Gain Ground | Data Centers Prioritize Lithium-Ion for UPS Applications to Minimize Downtime and Boost Efficiency

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Battery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Battery Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient technologies and sustainable solutions is reshaping the landscape of data center power management. As businesses worldwide prioritize sustainability, data centers are making strategic shifts toward energy-efficient battery solutions to minimize their environmental impact. The growing adoption of renewable energy sources and stringent government regulations on carbon emissions are further driving the demand for advanced battery technologies.



One of the most significant trends in this evolving market is the transition from traditional lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries. Companies are seeking high-performance energy storage solutions that offer longer lifespans, higher energy density, and reduced maintenance requirements. Lithium-ion batteries are emerging as the preferred choice due to their ability to improve energy efficiency, reduce downtime, and support sustainability objectives. Additionally, advancements in energy storage technologies, such as nickel-zinc and other innovative battery chemistries, are further revolutionizing the market by providing more efficient and reliable solutions.



The data center battery market is categorized based on battery type, including lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and other technologies. In 2024, lead-acid batteries accounted for 40% of the market share. Despite being an older technology, lead-acid batteries remain widely used due to their affordability and reliability. Many data centers continue to invest in lead-acid battery systems because of their lower initial costs and proven track record in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) applications. Additionally, sealed lead-acid battery advancements have minimized maintenance needs, making them a practical solution for existing infrastructure.



The market is also segmented by application, with the UPS segment holding a 52% share in 2024. UPS systems are critical for data centers as they provide immediate backup power during outages, ensuring seamless operations and preventing data loss. These systems also protect sensitive equipment from voltage fluctuations and power surges that can lead to operational disruptions. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining traction in UPS applications due to their extended lifespan, faster recharge capabilities, and higher energy density. This shift toward lithium-ion solutions is accelerating as data center operators seek more resilient and efficient backup power options.



Asia Pacific Data Center Battery Market held a 35% share in 2024, fueled by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure across various industries. The increasing reliance on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data-driven technologies has heightened the need for stable and sustainable power solutions in the region. Governments in Asia Pacific are actively promoting renewable energy adoption, which has led to increased investments in advanced battery storage solutions. As data centers in this region continue to expand, the demand for high-performance and environmentally friendly energy storage solutions will remain a key market driver.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Raw material suppliers

3.1.2 Component suppliers

3.1.3 Manufacturers

3.1.4 Technology providers

3.1.5 Service providers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.1.7 End use

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Price trends

3.9 Cost breakdown analysis

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Growing advancements in battery technology

3.10.1.2 Rising demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

3.10.1.3 Increase in data center power consumption

3.10.1.4 Rising construction of data centers across the globe

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High initial capital costs

3.10.2.2 Complexity in integration with existing infrastructure

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter's analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Lead-acid

5.2.1 By construction

5.2.1.1 Flooded

5.2.1.2 VRLA

5.2.1.2.1 AGM

5.2.1.2.2 GEL

5.3 Lithium-ion

5.3.1 By chemistry

5.3.1.1 LFP

5.3.1.2 LCO

5.3.1.3 LTO

5.3.1.4 NMC

5.3.1.5 NCA

5.3.1.6 LMO

5.4 Nickel zinc

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery Capacity, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Small-scale batteries (Below 100 kWh)

6.3 Medium-scale batteries (100 kWh - 1 MWh)

6.4 Large-scale batteries (Above 1 MWh)



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Data Center, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Enterprise data centers

7.3 Colocation data centers

7.4 Hyperscale data centers

7.5 Edge data centers



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Uninterruptible power supply (UPS)

8.3 Backup power systems

8.4 Energy storage systems (ESS)

8.5 Peak shaving and load balancing



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Nordics

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Alpha Technologies

10.2 C&D Technology

10.3 Delta Electronics

10.4 East Penn

10.5 Energon

10.6 EnerSys

10.7 Exide Technologies

10.8 FIAMM Energy Technology

10.9 GS Yuasa

10.10 Huawei Technologies

10.11 Intercel

10.12 Leoch

10.13 LG Energy Solution

10.14 MK Battery

10.15 UiPath

10.16 Narada Power Source

10.17 NorthStar Battery Company

10.18 Power Sonic

10.19 Saft Groupe

10.20 Samsung SDI



